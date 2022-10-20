Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 9:03 pm
Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV (Michael Leckie/BBC/PA)
Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV (Michael Leckie/BBC/PA)

Jools Holland has been honoured with the Jazz FM Impact Award in recognition of three decades of his well-known music show, Later…With Jools Holland.

The host, pianist and bandleader was presented a jazz award by actor and comedian Hugh Laurie at the 2022 Jazz FM Awards in London on Thursday.

Holland, 64, has become a household name during his illustrious career that has spanned five decades, for shows including his annual star-studded New Year’s Eve bash, Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2022 – London
The host, pianist and bandleader is set to be presented a jazz award by actor Hugh Laurie (Ian West/PA)

The show has been airing since 1993 and seen all manner of famous musical guests perform ahead of the countdown to midnight on December 31.

His Later With… television show, a BBC Two staple, has run for 30 years and has helped launch the careers of numerous jazz artists.

Holland has also toured his rhythm and blues orchestra around the globe, sold millions of albums and was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry.

The musician said he was “honoured” to be receiving the Jazz FM Impact Award.

“Their radio station and my Later… With TV show have been aligned for 30 years; spreading the word about jazz, blues and improvised music, breaking new artists and bringing them to a wider audience,” he said.

Later… With Jools Holland marked the 30th anniversary of the show earlier this month in front of 3,000 fans after 60 series and more than 450 episodes.

The Personal History of David Copperfield European Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Hugh Laurie will present Jools Holland with a jazz award (PA)

Elsewhere, English jazz singer Norma Winstone MBE was given the Jazz FM Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 81-year-old east-London-born singer has influenced and inspired generations and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of European jazz.

“I was thrilled a few years ago when I received the Vocalist Of The Year at the Jazz FM Awards in 2017 and now to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award for doing what I love, is humbling,” the singer said.

Other winners included American musician, songwriter, and record producer Marcus Miller, LA-based singer Lady Blackbird and 2022 Mercury Prize shortlist nominee, Fergus McCreadie.

Celebrities including Level 42’s Mark King, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and musician Tom Watson were on presenting duty at the ceremony, which was hosted by US actor Clarke Peters, known for The Wire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Neville Staple of The Specials will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Photo supplied by James H Soars Media Services.
The Specials legend Neville Staple celebrates enduring legacy of Ghost Town in Aberdeen gig
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (PA/Hannah McKay)
Ed Sheeran reveals he began writing Bond theme before Billie Eilish replaced him
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration (Jonathan Williams/PA)
Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration
Cardi B exits federal court (AP)
Cardi B battles with lawyer in mixtape artwork case
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding reveals release date for her fifth studio album
Cardi B (Invision/AP)
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image
Kanye West sued for £221 million by family of George Floyd over podcast remarks (Alamy/PA)
Kanye West to face £221m lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks on podcast
Simon Cowell’s new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)
Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner
Little Simz is the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize at the Eventim Apollo in London. (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz named winner of 2022 Mercury Prize

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented