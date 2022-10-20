Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jools Holland has been honoured with the Jazz FM Impact Award in recognition of three decades of his well-known music show, Later…With Jools Holland.

The host, pianist and bandleader was presented a jazz award by actor and comedian Hugh Laurie at the 2022 Jazz FM Awards in London on Thursday.

Holland, 64, has become a household name during his illustrious career that has spanned five decades, for shows including his annual star-studded New Year’s Eve bash, Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny.

The show has been airing since 1993 and seen all manner of famous musical guests perform ahead of the countdown to midnight on December 31.

His Later With… television show, a BBC Two staple, has run for 30 years and has helped launch the careers of numerous jazz artists.

Holland has also toured his rhythm and blues orchestra around the globe, sold millions of albums and was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry.

The musician said he was “honoured” to be receiving the Jazz FM Impact Award.

“Their radio station and my Later… With TV show have been aligned for 30 years; spreading the word about jazz, blues and improvised music, breaking new artists and bringing them to a wider audience,” he said.

Later… With Jools Holland marked the 30th anniversary of the show earlier this month in front of 3,000 fans after 60 series and more than 450 episodes.

Elsewhere, English jazz singer Norma Winstone MBE was given the Jazz FM Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 81-year-old east-London-born singer has influenced and inspired generations and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of European jazz.

“I was thrilled a few years ago when I received the Vocalist Of The Year at the Jazz FM Awards in 2017 and now to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award for doing what I love, is humbling,” the singer said.

Other winners included American musician, songwriter, and record producer Marcus Miller, LA-based singer Lady Blackbird and 2022 Mercury Prize shortlist nominee, Fergus McCreadie.

Celebrities including Level 42’s Mark King, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and musician Tom Watson were on presenting duty at the ceremony, which was hosted by US actor Clarke Peters, known for The Wire.