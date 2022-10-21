Taylor Swift gives glimpse at personal life on electronica-tinged Midnights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Swift gives glimpse at personal life on electronica-tinged Midnights

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 5:03 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 5:21 am
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights offers rare insight into her personal life and relationship with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, while also embracing a dramatic new sound.

The pop megastar, 32, has described the record as the story of “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

It sees her turn away from the intimate indie songwriting of her two last albums, Folklore and Evermore, in favour of electronica, synth-pop and sometimes even hip hop-influenced beats.

Catherine Called Birdy UK premiere – London
Joe Alwyn co-wrote a track on the album under the pseudonym of William Bowery (Suzan Moore/PA)

Swift has once again written the majority of the album with Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers, although this time they have opted for much darker sounds and lyrics.

Album opener Lavender Haze appears to contain direct references to Swift’s own life, although many other tracks refer to fictional characters and narratives.

Swift rails against “the 1950s shit” she says many women face and appears to reference media speculation over whether she is engaged or married to Alwyn.

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride,” she sings. “The only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife.”

The track also features background vocals from Zoe Kravitz, the Hollywood star daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

The penultimate track, Sweet Nothing, is co-written by Swift and William Bowery, the pseudonym of Alwyn, and describes a holiday to Wicklow in Ireland in July 2021.

The romantic piece recalls a pebble she picked up from the beach and how she finds herself “running home to your sweet nothings”.

During the semi-acoustic ballad, Swift adds: “Outside they’re push and shoving / You’re in the kitchen humming.”

Swift and Alwyn have been together since 2016 and he helped write several songs on Folklore and its sister record Evermore under the pseudonym.

Calling Festival – London
Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers, with whom Swift wrote the majority of Midnights (Matt Crossick/PA

The track Anti-Hero, meanwhile, describes a character haunted by self-loathing in the middle of the night.

Swift sings: “When my depression works the graveyard shift / All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.

“I should not be left to my own devices, they come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis / Tale as old as time.”

The song also sees her admitting, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill”.

Swift also cryptically references politics, although it is not clear whether she is describing her own feelings or those of a character.

“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman,” she sings.

Swift has been increasingly vocal about her politics in recent years and backed Joe Biden and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris during the last US election.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Hull
Lana Del Rey collaborates with Swift on Midnights (Danny Lawson/PA)

There is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, who also worked with Antonoff on a recent album, on the song Snow On The Beach.

Midnight Rain, meanwhile, sees Swift’s voice electronically manipulated to sound deeper and more robotic.

It describes a protagonist whose former partner “never thinks of me except when I am on TV”.

Vigilante Shit offers a darker perspective with lyrics about “dressing for revenge”.

Swift took fans by surprise when she announced the new album in the closing moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey in August.

In a post on her Instagram to mark the album’s release, she shared a photo of herself with her collaborators, and singled out Antonoff as her “co-pilot”.

“He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” she wrote.

“We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama.

“Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

She continued: “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. ”

Swift has been busy in recent months, releasing a stand-alone single titled Carolina for the film Where the Crawdads Sing, and continuing to re-record her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun.

By creating new versions of the songs, the star can regain ownership of the music.

Midnights by Taylor Swift is out now.

