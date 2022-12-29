Taylor Swift set to have biggest vinyl sales in 2022, says record industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift set to have biggest vinyl sales in 2022, says record industry

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 12:04 am
Taylor Swift is expected to have biggest sales of vinyl records in the UK in 2022, the industry said. (PA)
Taylor Swift is expected to have biggest sales of vinyl records in the UK in 2022, the industry said. (PA)

Taylor Swift is expected to have sold more vinyl records in the UK in 2022 than anyone else, the industry has said.

The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter’s tenth studio album Midnights has had more than 80,000 vinyl sales this year to date, according to analysis of Official Charts data by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The album, released in October, immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

BPI said her vinyl sales of Midnights is set to be more than any other album has managed in a calendar year in the 21st Century.

The industry also expects to announce that singer-songwriter and former One Direction band member Harry Styles came in at number two on the 2022 vinyl chart with Harry’s House.

Styles set a new record in May when he sold more than 36,000 vinyl LPs in the first week of release of his third album.

Arctic Monkeys, who are set to make number three with The Car, started with close to 38,000 albums sold on vinyl.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend -Coventry
Harry Styles set a new record in May when he sold more than 36,000 vinyl LPs of Harry’s House

The industry body also sees former Oasis band frontman Liam Gallagher’s album C’mon You Know coming in fourth while Isle of Wight indie rock band Wet Leg’s, Wet Leg will land at number five in the chart.

BP said 2022 will mark the 15th consecutive year of growth for vinyl since 2007 and its highest volume level for the format since 1990.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, said: “Vinyl’s revival has been one of the most welcome success stories of recent times.

“While initially this renaissance was built largely on older music fans reconnecting with treasured past albums and on younger generations newly discovering classic releases, increasingly the ongoing rise in LP sales has been driven by brand new releases.”

He added: “As the LP marks its 75th anniversary in 2023, it’s as relevant as ever, highlighting that, in an age of streaming, physical music purchases remain an essential and healthy part of the music market.”

Mercury Prize 2022 – London
Wet Leg’s album Wet Leg is set to land at number five in the UK vinyl chart

BPI said there has been a shift in the vinyl market to new releases instead of old albums being bought by the public.

Vinyl made up about 57% of the sales of the top 100 titles in 2022, with around 50 of these albums released this year.

In 2017, albums released that year accounted for 31.3% of sales of the year’s 100 biggest vinyl LPs with new albums having 31 places on the chart.

The 1977 album Rumours by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac and  hit album AM, released in 2013, by rock band Arctic Monkeys were the only ones this year set to make the top 10 that were not released in 2022.

This year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language by pop rock band The 1975, rock band Muse’s Will Of The People and Irish rock band Fontaines D.C.’s Skinty Fia are also expected to make it on the chart list.

The BPI will report its final music consumption figures on January  2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Taylor Swift set to have biggest vinyl sales in 2022, says record industry
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented