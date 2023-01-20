Wife remembers Meat Loaf on ‘sombre’ first anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wife remembers Meat Loaf on ‘sombre’ first anniversary of his death

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 11:22 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 11:30 am
Rock singer Meat Loaf died one year ago (Yui Mok/PA)
Rock singer Meat Loaf died one year ago (Yui Mok/PA)

The wife of late US rocker Meat Loaf has said she wishes she could “rewind the clock and have you back beside me”, as she marked the first anniversary of his death.

The musician, who became a global star with hits including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), died aged 74 on January 20 last year, with his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda by his side.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf had a career spanning more than six decades and during that time he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, including the world-famous Bat Out Of Hell in 1977 – later adapted as a stage musical – which was written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman and featured some of the musician’s best-loved hits.

SHOWBIZ Meatloaf
Meat Loaf with his wife Deborah in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

He also starred in 65 movies including Roadie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, alongside Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

On Friday, his wife posted a tribute to the late singer on his official Facebook page which said: “Today is an especially sombre day for us all as we acknowledge the passing of my husband on January 20, 2022. I hope you don’t mind, but I put together a few words to express my sorrow and I am humbled to share them with you.

“Oh, how I miss you and wish I could rewind the clock and have you back beside me. Not a day goes by that I’m not thinking of you. No doubt there’s a huge piece of me missing and that’s because you were such an integral and influential part of my life.

“You could almost say we were joined at the hip because we shared so much together. Heck, you even enjoyed our grocery runs. It was especially hard getting you out of Costco though. You were like a kid in a candy store.

“I am truly blessed to have shared 20 years with you, a life-long gift. I will always love you from the bottom of my heart!”

Meat Loaf’s long music career saw him release more than 10 albums, with his final studio album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2012.

The official Twitter account for Bat Out Of Hell the musical also remembered Meat Loaf on Friday, writing: “Today marks one year since the passing of Meat Loaf. Bat Out Of Hell is, and always will be, a celebration of you and your rock’n’roll legacy.

“The beat is yours forever.”

