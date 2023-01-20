Michelle Williams: Speaking out about gender pay gap is moment I’m most proud of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Michelle Williams: Speaking out about gender pay gap is moment I’m most proud of

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 12:20 pm
Michelle Williams during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
US actress Michelle Williams said that when she reflects on her life she will be “most proud” of finding the courage to shine a light on women being underpaid in the workplace, despite being “very shy”.

The Hollywood star, 42, made headlines in 2018 when it was disclosed that actor Mark Wahlberg earned 1.5 million dollars (£1.1 million) to re-film portions of All The Money In The World to erase actor Kevin Spacey, while Williams reportedly received less than 1,000 dollars (£728).

Wahlberg then announced that he was donating the money to Time’s Up – an initiative to help those who have suffered sexual assault, harassment or abuse in the workplace.

Former Dawson’s Creek star Williams told the Graham Norton show: “It is amazing when you find yourself in the middle of something like that and realise everyone is looking to you.

Graham Norton Show – London
“It wound up being an incredible teaching moment because the disparity was so enormous it really shone a light on women being underpaid in the workplace.

“I found myself as the person most able to talk about it and I think when I look back on my life that will be the moment I am most proud of. I am very shy but found my voice to stand up and speak out.”

Williams stars in Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, alongside Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle which recently won best motion picture at the Golden Globes and best director for Spielberg himself.

It also picked up a Screen Actors Guild award nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Williams told Norton: “I got a text saying Steven wanted to talk to me and I thought I was reading it wrong.

The Fabelmans premiere
Steven Spielberg at The Fabelmans premiere (Ian West/PA)

“I was jumping up and down with excitement as only middle-aged people do, and then we are on a Zoom, and he is telling me he wants me to play his mum, someone he loved and adored, in a film that honours his parents.

“It was a good day – one glorious day before the terror of playing the role set in.”

She added that watching Spielberg, 76, direct his own story, was “beautiful”.

“It was emotional to watch him in such a tender place.

“He invited us to come into this vulnerable time in his life which was very generous and brave on his part,” Williams said.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

