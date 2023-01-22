Brit award snub for female artists shows there is a long way to go – Sam Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Brit award snub for female artists shows there is a long way to go – Sam Smith

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 12:33 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 5:59 pm
Sam Smith found the lack of female recognition this year to be ‘incredibly frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Sam Smith found the lack of female recognition this year to be ‘incredibly frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith has said the 2023 Brit Awards not nominating any female musicians in its artist of the year category shows there is “still a long way to go”.

In 2021, it was announced the award ceremony would scrap male and female categories, and introduce gender-neutral gongs in their place.

Oscar-winning singer Smith, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, previously called for the move, saying they looked forward to a time when awards shows were “reflective of the society we live in”.

However, after this year’s nominations were announced earlier this month, there has been criticism for the lack of female representation in the gender-neutral artist category.

Smith told The Sunday Times: “It is a shame. Things are moving forward, but it’s obvious it’s not there yet.

“From seeing that (best artist) list, there is still a long way to go.”

Last year, when the awards went gender-neutral for the first time, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – the most in a decade. This year it was 20.

Despite this, the shortlist for the artist of the year award 2023 was comprised entirely of men – with Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy among the nominees.

Last year, megastar Adele hailed female artists while accepting the gender-neutral award.

During her acceptance speech, she said: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I am really proud of us.”

Smith added that they found the lack of female recognition this year to be “incredibly frustrating”, saying: “It feels like it should be easy to do.

“(The Brits) just have to celebrate everyone because this is not just about artists getting awards.

“Awards are for kids watching on TV, thinking, ‘I can make music like this’.

“When I was young, if I’d seen more queer people at these awards, it would have lit my heart. Awards are there to inspire.”

Asked which female artists they think should be on the best artist list, the singer praised Cat Burns, Anne Marie and Florence Welch.

“There’s so much incredible female talent in the UK, they should be on that list”, they added.

Within the criteria to be eligible for artist of the year, the act must have had a top 40 album or two top 20 singles in the charts between December 20 2021 and December 9 2022, meaning neither Burns nor Anne Marie would be eligible this time round.

Smith has been nominated in the song of the year category for their collaboration with German singer-songwriter Kim Petras on the viral hit Unholy.

They will face tough competition for the award from a host of talent including Burns for her song Go, Style for megahit As It Was and Dave for his track Starlight.

Smith and Petras will also be performing during the awards ceremony, which is being held in February at London’s The O2 arena.

Unholy has also earned Smith a Grammy nomination for the first time.

The Brits Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 11, and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s The O2 arena.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Rugby: Orkney pipped by West of Scotland in close contest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented