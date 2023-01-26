Doja Cat wears moustache and beard made of false eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Doja Cat wears moustache and beard made of false eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 4:19 am
Doja Cat wears moustache and beard made of false eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week (Kevin Winter/PA)
Doja Cat wears moustache and beard made of false eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week (Kevin Winter/PA)

Doja Cat used fake eyelashes to raise eyebrows as she stepped out once again at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper placed the wispy false lashes over her chin and top lip to create a comical-looking beard and moustache.

She completed her ensemble with a tan and white pinstripe suit, green and white striped blouse and blue-tinted sunglasses, as she arrived for the Viktor and Rolf Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show.

The look was seemingly inspired by comments about an outfit Doja Cat had worn earlier in the week, which featured shaved eyebrows.

“If lashes are what you all want, lashes are what you’ll get,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the event.

Earlier in the week she donned a bright red dress by fashion house Schiaparelli, featuring 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

The crystals were attached to her head and body and she also wore a red silk bustier and a hand-knitted skirt of lacquered wooden beads and boots.

At Wednesday’s show Viktor and Rolf unveiled its own bizarre collection of topsy-turvy ballgowns.

The avant-garde show featured multiple models in “floating gowns” that were worn at various angles, including upside down.

“Today we unveiled our new Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection ‘Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’,” the fashion house wrote on Instagram.

“Floating gowns, evoking an abstract sense of surrealism, are layered on structurally sculpted corsets.

In a separate post it added: “Dramatic ballgowns and surrealist floating dresses layered on structured corsets paraded down the runway during our ’Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’ Haute Couture show.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Ellie Patterson creates bouquets from flowers from her garden. Image: Ellie Patterson.
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
The City Bar and Diner is offering a menu with a difference this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
From left: Gidi Grill chicken burger, Gidi Grill spiced mac and cheese and slow sizzling sticky smoked pork ribs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented