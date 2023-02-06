Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 5:41 am
Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig (Jae C. Hong/AP))
Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig (Jae C. Hong/AP))

Rising stars Wet Leg have claimed their first Grammy awards, less than two years on from their very first live gig.

The Isle Of Wight-based rock duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, scooped two gongs at one of the biggest nights in the music industry calendar in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair took home best alternative music performance and alternative music album at the 65th annual ceremony, taking to the stage sheepishly to accept the awards.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Henry Holmes, from left, Rhian Teasdale, Joshua Omead Mobaraki, and Ellis Durand of Wet Leg accept the award for best alternative music performance for Chaise Lounge (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“This is so funny, thank you so much. What are we doing here? I don’t know. But here we are,” said Teasdale, accepting the first award.

Later on, speaking in the winners room following their first two wins, she told the PA news agency they could not “compute” their success from the last 18 months.

“It’s very bizarre, very magical. We cannot compute,” Teasdale said.

The pair laughed in the Grammys winners’ room and gave the thumbs-up sign as they exited.

The long-time friends formed the band in 2019 and signed with Domino Recording Company, which represents artists including Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand and Hot Chip.

2022 Mercury Music Prize
April saw the highly-anticipated release of their self-titled album, which was met with critical acclaim (2022 Mercury Prize/PA)

Their debut single Chaise Longue was released in June 2021, racked up millions of streams, with their second Wet Dream enjoying similar success after release in September the same year.

Wet Leg were included on the BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list, but lost out to Bath-based singer-songwriter Pink Pantheress.

April saw the highly-anticipated release of their self-titled album, which was met with critical acclaim.

They went on to wow crowds with a performance on the Park Stage at Glastonbury festival last year, which resulted in roads near the venue being closed due to overcrowding.

In July 2022 their track Angelica was included on former president Barack Obama’s summer playlist alongside tunes by fellow Grammy-winners Beyonce and Harry Styles.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room
The pair took home best alternative music performance and alternative music album at the 65th annual ceremony (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The same day their album was announced as part of the 12-strong shortlist for the coveted Mercury Prize.

Responding to the nomination, they said: “It’s been just over a year since our first gig and we are all still in shock at where this journey has taken us.

“When we started the band, we never really thought we’d get the opportunity to make any recordings at all, let alone a whole album… and now to have that album nominated for a Mercury has left us absolutely lost for words.

“We feel very lucky that we got to make the album that we made. Thanks to everyone who helped us along the way. Feeling very proud and grateful today.”

Last year Wet Leg were also nominated in two categories at the Aim Awards, including UK Independent Breakthrough and Best Independent Track for Chaise Longue.

Shortly before the 2023 Grammys they supported Styles on his world tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
Road closure. Image: Stock.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Stirling's Liam Carroll and Andy Budde block Grammar's Steven Rutledge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock)
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented