Harry Styles: Grammys success feels like validation I’m on the right path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles: Grammys success feels like validation I’m on the right path

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 6:21 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:07 am
Harry Styles: Grammy success feels like validation I’m on the right path (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Harry Styles: Grammy success feels like validation I’m on the right path (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Harry Styles says his major Grammy win feels like validation that he is “on the right path” with his music.

The 29-year-old singer took home the biggest award of the night – album of the year – for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

Speaking in the winner’s room after the ceremony, Styles said he was “overwhelmed” but “so grateful” to receive the award, and that the album had been “for my friends”.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Harry Styles performs As It Was at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP))

“I think we’re overwhelmed at the moment, I definitely wasn’t expecting to get this,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think being nominated for stuff like this kind of feels like the winning part, being recognised by your peers.

“It’s obviously incredibly nice to receive this, I don’t think it’s the reason any of us in the room do it, but I’m so grateful they thought our album was worthy of it.”

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He continued: “I think more than anything it just kind of feels like validation you’re on the right path in choosing, when we get in the studio and just make the music we want to make.

“It feels really nice to feel like ‘oh that is the right thing to do’ and it’s crazy. I’m really proud of everyone who made the album.

“I will continue to say that this one was for my friends.”

Styles accepted the top gong from a superfan, who had been brought up to the stage by Grammys host Trevor Noah, and embraced her as he took the prize.

Earlier in the evening Styles also took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album, and performed his hit song As It Was.

Taking to the stage, he donned a long tasselled silver shirt, with matching trousers, which shimmered as he charged around the space.

Styles was joined by a troupe of dancers for a neatly choreographed routine on a separate rotating stage piece, similar to the song’s music video.

As It Was also earned nominations for both song of the year and record of the year, but lost out to Bonnie Raitt and Lizzo respectively.

The former One Direction star also enjoyed a stand-out 2022, with the release of two films: Don’t Worry Darling co-starring Florence Pugh, and My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin.

Harry’s House also secured him a nomination for the coveted Mercury Prize last year, but Styles lost out to Little Simz.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
Road closure. Image: Stock.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Stirling's Liam Carroll and Andy Budde block Grammar's Steven Rutledge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock)
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented