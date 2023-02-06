Liam Payne says Harry Styles ‘deserves every millisecond’ of win at Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Payne says Harry Styles ‘deserves every millisecond’ of win at Grammys

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 1:41 pm
Liam Payne praised Harry Styles (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Liam Payne praised Harry Styles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liam Payne said his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles “deserves every millisecond” to enjoy his Grammys success.

Styles, 29, won album of the year and best pop vocal album for his third studio album, Harry’s House, at the 65th awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After the win, Payne shared a picture of Styles on Instagram with his Grammy on Monday and wrote: “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned.

“God bless you brother congratulations.”

Payne, 29, and Styles, along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, all now with solo careers, rose to fame on The X Factor when they formed the boy band group One Direction in 2010.

Six years later, after becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they were put on indefinite hiatus. Malik had already left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

Horan also shared an Instagram story on Monday saying he was “very proud” of Styles’s wins.

BBC Music Awards – Genting Arena
(left to right) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction before their indefinite hiatus in 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

At the Grammys, Styles said in the winners’ room after the ceremony that he was “overwhelmed” but “so grateful” to receive the award, and that the album had been “for my friends”.

During the ceremony, he also performed his hit song As It Was, which was nominated for song of the year and record of the year, but lost out to Bonnie Raitt and Lizzo respectively.

On stage, Styles wore a long tasselled silver shirt, with matching trousers, and was joined by a troupe of dancers for a neatly choreographed routine on a separate rotating stage piece.

Harry’s House spent six weeks at number one in the UK charts – surpassing One Direction’s Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made In The AM.

In 2021, his second studio album Fine Line earned him a best pop vocal album nod and he was nominated for best music video nods for Adore You at the Grammys.

Styles received his first Grammy that year for best pop solo performance for Watermelon Sugar.

He has also leapt further into fame with acting roles in 2017’s Dunkirk and 2022 films Don’t Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh and Chris Pine and My Policeman, which also starred Emma Corrin.

