Songwriter behind Harry Styles’ biggest hits scores early Brits win

Harry Styles’ closest collaborator Kid Harpoon and chart-topping DJ David Guetta have won early Brit Awards ahead of Saturday’s ceremony.

Kid Harpoon, who co-wrote and co-produced former One Direction star Styles’ Grammy-winning third album Harry’s House, was named songwriter of the year.

The prize was introduced in 2022 with Ed Sheeran as the inaugural recipient and will be presented on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena.

The winner of Songwriter of the Year is… @kidharpoon 🔥 Don't miss The BRITs this Saturday on ITV1 at 8.30pm GMT (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoNxZW (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/O038eMeEwp — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 10, 2023

Alongside writing credits for artists such as Florence And The Machine, Jessie Ware, Shakira, Mabel and Years & Years, the musician, whose real name is Tom Hull, has contributed to all three of Styles’ studio albums.

He said: “To be acknowledged by the Brits this year for songwriting – a beautiful and complex craft – is unbelievable.

“It’s a dream come true to create for a living. I cannot wait to celebrate with everyone on Saturday.”

French DJ Guetta, who will perform on the night, alongside Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, was named producer of the year.

Also nominated for international song of the year, Guetta has sold 50 million albums worldwide and has had seven UK number one singles.

David Guetta will perform at the ceremony (PA)

He said: “I am very honoured to receive producer of the year. I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture.

“The UK music scene is full of world class artists and producers so to be recognised like this means a lot to me. Thank you so much!”

The producer award was voted on by a panel of artists and repertoire executives from across the recorded music sector, while publishers voted on the songwriter prize.

Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at this year’s Brits with four nominations each.

Stormzy follows with three nods – for album of the year, artist of the year and hip hop grime rap act.

The Brit Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday February 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena in London from 8.30pm.