Wet Leg could crown their breakout year with Brit Awards win

Wet Leg could top off a breakout year with a clutch of Brit Awards on Saturday night.

The indie rock duo from the Isle Of Wight only formed in 2019 but have already scored a number one album and played to packed out stages around the world.

Last weekend they won two Grammys at the annual US awards show in Los Angeles – best alternative music performance and alternative music album.

Wet Leg at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

They are nominated four times at the Brits on Saturday, the only act to equal pop superstar Harry Styles going into the night.

Long-time friends Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers formed the band in 2019 and signed with Domino Recording Company, which has represented artists including Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand and Hot Chip.

Their debut single Chaise Longue was released in June 2021 and racked up millions of streams, with their second, Wet Dream, enjoying similar success after release in September the same year.

Wet Leg were included on the BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list, but lost out to Bath-based dance-pop act Pink Pantheress.

April saw the highly-anticipated release of their self-titled album, which met with critical acclaim and reached number one in the charts.

They went on to wow crowds with a performance on the Park Stage at Glastonbury, which resulted in the area being temporarily closed off.

Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh this is us in the calm after the storm of last night 😳 thank you @Harry_Styles for having us @thekiaforum 🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/58rW6iCWe5 — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) January 28, 2023

In July 2022 their track Angelica was included on former US president Barack Obama’s summer playlist alongside tunes by fellow Grammy-winners Beyonce and Styles.

The same day their album was announced as part of the 12-strong shortlist for the coveted Mercury Prize.

They said: “It’s been just over a year since our first gig and we are all still in shock at where this journey has taken us.”

They also recently supported Styles on his world tour.

In March they are due to perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows.