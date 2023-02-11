Brit winners Flo post cut-out Harry Styles picture after meeting him at show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A singer from the girl band Flo has shared that she had a cardboard cut-out of Harry Styles when she was younger, as she met her idol at the Brit Awards.

The London-formed R&B three-piece girl group – which includes Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer – were named the winner of the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award before the ceremony started.

When Quaresma came face to face with Styles on Saturday, Flo’s Twitter page posted that they had come “full circle” while sharing an image of her beside a younger figure of Styles in his One Direction days and in the audience of the Brits.

The picture of the cut-out of Styles also appeared to be Christmas present for Quaresma as she had a Christmas tree in the background.

She added in an Instagram story: “Can’t believe I’m badding myself up like this.”

Flo has previously received praise for their breakout anthem Cardboard Box, produced by Little Mix and Dua Lipa-collaborator MNEK, from rapper Missy Elliott and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

They were also chosen by a panel of more than 130 industry experts and artists – including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Celeste and Sam Smith – as BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2023.

Their debut EP The Lead also received critical acclaim, and has amassed more than 70 million global streams.

Styles, 29, picked up the most awards on the night with four gongs which included album of the year, song of the year and artist of the year and best pop/R&B act.