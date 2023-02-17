Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton reveals she is pregnant with fifth child

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton has revealed she is expecting her fifth child.

The 40-year-old singer found fame in the early Noughties as part of the girl band, with hits such as Whole Again and Eternal Flame.

Hamilton, who married husband Charles Gay in 2021, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram alongside a selection of sweet video clips and pictures.

She captioned the post: “7 years of loving you. 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx.”

The pregnancy marks Hamilton’s first with Gay, whom she wed in a Lake Como ceremony in September 2021.

Hamilton also has four children with previous partners – three sons, Josh, Harry and Alfie, and a daughter Ella Rose.

Among those offering their congratulations and well-wishes was Hamilton’s Atomic Kitten bandmate Jenny Frost.

Frost wrote: “Look at the little tummy!! So happy for you all ….& such a beautiful video, just bursting full of love, love you xxxx”

Atomic Kitten, consisting of Hamilton, Frost and Liz McClarnon, formed in 1998 and have featured a shifting line-up including singers Kerry Katona and Heidi Range.