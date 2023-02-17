Ground searches for missing actor Julian Sands planned to take place imminently

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ground search for missing actor Julian Sands is being planned imminently in the southern Californian mountains, before the arrival of another storm in the region.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said there was currently no exact date or time for the search but that ground crews would be deployed.

Exactly five weeks ago the British actor was first reported missing in the Mounty Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, after failing to return from a hike.

“A ground search for Julian Sands is being planned before the next storm hits next week,” a department spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“We don’t have an exact date/time for that search but will use ground crews.”

Sands was first reported missing in the Mount Baldy region on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike (Ian West/PA)

The spokesperson added that weather and mountain conditions “continue to be an obstacle” and that subsequent searches would be further delayed if Sands was not located next week.

Numerous searches have already taken place on foot and by air, with both state and federal agencies using special technology to help pinpoint a more accurate location to focus their efforts.

Last week the sheriff’s department said it remained “hopeful” of finding the actor, but admitted that the outcome of the searches may now “not be what we would like”.

Three weeks ago, Sands’ hiking partner and friend Kevin Ryan told PA it was obvious “something has gone wrong” but that the actor’s advanced experience and skill would “hopefully” see his safe return.

Sands is best known for his starring roles in films such as Warlock, Room With A View and Leaving Las Vegas. On television he found fame with parts in Smallville and 24.