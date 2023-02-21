Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys appear at Moncler fashion event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pharrell Williams, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys were among the famous faces attending a high-end Moncler fashion event in London.

US musicians Williams and Keys along with Sir Lewis were seen on the livestream from inside Moncler Presents: The Art Of Genius at Olympia London on Monday.

The Genius project sees the Milan fashion house “co-create” with big name designers, celebrities and brands as part of London Fashion Week.

Welcome to the next era of Moncler Genius. A new lineup of creators from different spheres preview their 2023 Moncler Genius collections through a series of immersive experiences. Olympia London. 20.02.23. 8pm GMT. Tune in on https://t.co/G256tSM8SO. #MONCLERGENIUS. pic.twitter.com/cExMna9Wyc — Moncler (@Moncler) February 19, 2023

Singer-songwriter Williams, who joined Louis Vuitton as the creative director of its menswear division this month, was seen with a green sleeping-bag style jacket that was similar to Moncler’s collection.

The 13-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee replaced the late Virgil Abloh – who died from cancer at the age of 41 in November 2021.

Pharrell stepped into the position last week, and has previous experience working with luxury brands and designers such as the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Williams was recently announced by Louis Vuitton the creative director of its menswear division (Ian West/PA)

His installation Arists Reign By Pharrell Williams featured at the show.

American rapper Tobe Nwigwe praised the installation as an “immaculate (and) incredible visual”.

“First and foremost, it’s the actual plants that’s making the music, which is incredible,” he said at the event.

“I thought it was gonna be like synthetic grass but this is all like real plant, real life, real terrain – it is just incredible.

“It’s an incredible visual. I’m an aesthetic guy and it’s a beautiful aesthetic.

Singer Alicia Keys was also seen at the event and gave a performance (Doug Peters/PA)

“Right from the moment we walk in here. It just looks immaculate.”

Other famous faces at the Moncler show included British musicians Charlie XCX and Aitch along with 2023 Brit rising star award winners the girl group Flo.

Tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova and England footballer Marcus Rashford were also in attendance.

Sir Lewis and Rashford both opted for puffer jackets, black and white, respectively, which were similar in style to Moncler’s Fall 2023 Ready-To-War collection, as they took to the red carpet.

The show also featured installations by Keys, Williams and Rock Nation and Jay-Z as part of the multi-sensory event.