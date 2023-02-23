JLS star Marvin Humes teases special guests for upcoming stadium tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

JLS star Marvin Humes teases special guests for upcoming stadium tour

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 1:50 pm
Marvin Humes says a new DJ battle segment during JLS’s upcoming arena tour will create the “perfect opportunity” to bring out special guests – some of whom may have worked with the band before (Mark Hayman/PA)
Marvin Humes says a new DJ battle segment during JLS’s upcoming arena tour will create the “perfect opportunity” to bring out special guests – some of whom may have worked with the band before (Mark Hayman/PA)

Marvin Humes says a new DJ battle segment during JLS’s upcoming arena tour will create the “perfect opportunity” to bring out special guests – some of whom may have worked with the band before.

The group, who have announced a string of UK and Ireland live dates starting in October, stayed tight-lipped about potential names but said they have a “very nice list” in mind.

Over the years, the four piece – Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Oritse Williams – have collaborated with artists including Tinie Tempah and their latest record featured a track written by Ed Sheeran.

Humes, 37, told the PA news agency: “We came up with the idea of two of us DJing – with Aston and I DJing and Oritse and JB hyping the crowd.

“Ultimately, it’s one big party. Think of it like a sound clash but we have one set of decks over here and one set of decks here.

“We will play songs from the ’90s and the ’10s up to the present day. Aston will play a Tinie Tempah tune, I will play Dizzee Rascal, then he plays Drake and I play Burna Boy.

“Just going backwards and forwards, playing tracks from when we started right through to the present day, and it gives us a little break for 10 or 15 minutes from dancing around.”

Humes said the band, whose hits include Beat Again and Everybody In Love, want it to be “a different show every night and a different experience”.

He added: “We wanted to have special guests on the show on the tour last time around and we couldn’t do that because of Covid.

“This time that section there gives us a perfect opportunity to have special guests come out and perform with us that we may have worked with in the past – or we may not have.

“It’s going to be one big party, one big vibe at the show.”

Thorpe Park Fright Nights launch
Aston Merrygold with wife Sarah (PA)

Merrygold told PA his wedding to long-term girlfriend Sarah, who whom he shares two children, last year was “the best day” of his life.

The 35-year-old singer has been with the professional dancer and choreographer for just over a decade.

They announced they had tied the knot in September after five years of engagement.

Asked whether things feel different now, he said: “It is a hard one because it doesn’t but at the same time it does, because the feeling of being in the house and we have all got the same last name – it is such a big thing for Sarah.

“It is just nice to now know that we have all got the Merrygold passport, which is nice…

“It was honestly the best day of my life. It was incredible and she is as happy as ever, as I am, in the household.

“It is very full of energy and life. It’s the Merrygold household now, which is lovely.”

Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour starts on October 20 in Dublin and ends on November 11 in Sheffield.

Tickets will go on general sale online from 9am on Friday March 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services rush to scene of road collision in Kemnay
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered . Image: DC Thomson.
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John and Victoria Symon leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Couple banned from keeping pets after around 60 neglected animals seized from Aberdeen flat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented