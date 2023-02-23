£100m raised for Turkey-Syria earthquake aid ‘incredibly moving’ – Daniel Craig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£100m raised for Turkey-Syria earthquake aid ‘incredibly moving’ – Daniel Craig

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 3:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:26 pm
Daniel Craig (Suzan Moore/PA)
Daniel Craig (Suzan Moore/PA)

Daniel Craig has praised the UK public for donating more than £100 million to help people left “homeless in freezing winter conditions” by the earthquake that hit southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria.

The 54-year-old actor, who has played James Bond five times, made a TV appeal for funds to help survivors through non-government organisation the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

On Thursday, the DEC – which brings together 15 UK charities – announced it had raised £101.5 million since the February 6 quake which killed tens of thousands of people.

Craig said: “The public’s generous response to the DEC’s appeal for survivors of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey has been incredibly moving to see.

“The earthquakes lasted seconds but the aftermath will last for years. Since I filmed the broadcast appeal, the numbers of people confirmed as killed or injured have gone up by tens of thousands.

“Hospitals, schools and businesses have been reduced to rubble, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless in freezing winter conditions. Please do what you can to help them by supporting the DEC appeal.”

Green Wing and Friday Night Dinner actress Tamsin Greig appeared in a similar film, while comedian and travel documentarian Sir Michael Palin and presenter the Rev Richard Coles voiced audio clips for radio stations.

Sir Michael said the “crisis is deepening” as people struggle to “find food to eat, clothes to wear and fuel to heat their wrecked homes – if they are still standing”.

He added that DEC groups and their local partners on the ground are helping children and families in Turkey and Syria with emergency support, providing food, water, shelter and warm clothing, and will “help them rebuild their lives in the months ahead”.

UN officials previously warned that the number of people killed in the disaster could exceed 50,000.

The region has been facing freezing conditions, with temperatures dropping below zero overnight after people lost their homes, and tremors were still being felt in the area.

More recently, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake tore through Turkey’s Hatay province, centred in the town of Defne, on Monday.

