Harry Hill raps Cardi B verse in surprise appearance onstage with Black Midi

Harry Hill made a surprise appearance onstage with rock band Black Midi, during which he performed a verse by US rapper Cardi B.

The comedian took to the stage at the east London venue and showed off some comical dance moves, before launching into Cardi B’s hit song I Like It.

Footage shared online showed Hill, dressed in his famous black suit and large-lapelled shirt, jumping around the stage to cheers and shouts of surprise from unexpecting fans.

The comedian’s surprise appearance with the British rock band on Wednesday night lasted less than 30 seconds.

We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of, we could perform at the Grammys and even win one or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight pic.twitter.com/ivRazQdEHJ — cam er on pic ton (@fetjury) March 9, 2023

Black Midi band member Cameron Picton later wrote on Twitter that “nothing will ever top” Hill’s cameo in their show.

“We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of,” Picton wrote.

“We could perform at the Grammys and even win one, or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight.”

The musician also shared a polaroid picture of the band smiling alongside Hill.