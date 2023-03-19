Victoria Beckham keeps her children grounded, says husband David on Mother’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victoria Beckham keeps her children grounded, says husband David on Mother’s Day

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 5:17 pm
David Beckham has celebrated his wife Victoria on Mother’s Day. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Beckham has celebrated his wife Victoria on Mother’s Day. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

David Beckham has said his wife keeps his children “grounded” and “showers them with love every single minute of every day”.

The former England footballer, 47, shares four children with fashion designer and ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, including Romeo, Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz.

On Mother’s Day, David wrote on Instagram: “Today we celebrate our Mum’s growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x

“Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them, keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x

“Thank you for everything you do for me & our beautiful babies we love you.”

Victoria replied, writing she “loved” him “so much” following their more than 20 years of marriage as she shared an image celebrating her mother, Jackie Adams, and mother-in-law, Sandra.

Her children: including Romeo, 20, who is a footballer; and Cruz, 18, also posted pictures of them with their mother on Instagram on Sunday while wishing her a happy day.

Other celebrities paying tribute to their mothers include The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, This Morning host Holly Willoughby, Hollyoaks soap star Gemma Atkinson, TV presenter Stacey Dooley and Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Sir Paul, 80, shared a picture of his mother on Instagram saying: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of us. Where would we be without them?”

Posting a photo alongside her mother, 42-year-old presenter Willoughby wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma … Always there for us in every way … Couldn’t be more blessed … Love you.”

Radio DJ and former model Gemma Atkinson, 38, thanked her “amazing friend” and mother in a series of Instagram stories for being the “best nana” to her daughter Nina.

Along with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez, 32, she announced in January that they are going to have their second child.

Marquez, 32, also wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best one!! Like Mia says… We lovee (sic) you for hundreds of years.”

In another Instagram post, Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her mother, writing: “Dearest Mam, on this day, and everyday, you inspire me and love me for everything I am and everything I am not.

“Could there possibly be enough days to thank you? You are my Queen. I love you Mam.”

Zeta-Jones, who shares two children: Dylan, 22, and 19-year-old Carys, with Wall Street actor Michael Douglas, 78, received an Oscar for her role in 2002’s Chicago and has starred in Ocean’s Twelve and Entrapment.

Singer Alesha Dixon and TV presenter Christine McGuinness also shared how their children had made them a series of cards for Mother’s Day.

McGuinness, 34, who separated from TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, also said she got her “strength” and “smile” from her mother.

Singer-songwriter Matt Goss who lost his mother Carol in 2014 following a battle with cancer paid tribute to her.

The former Bros member, 54, wrote on Instagram: “She was my mother, she was my best friend, she was my champion.

“Before she passed away she said to me, Matty please surround yourself with people that can SEE your heart. Advice to live by Mum. I miss you today and every day.”

