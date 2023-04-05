KSI says he is genuinely ashamed in video apology addressing use of racial slur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KSI says he is genuinely ashamed in video apology addressing use of racial slur

By Press Association
KSI (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
KSI (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

YouTuber KSI has said he is “genuinely ashamed” and “deeply sorry for any pain or suffering” he has caused in a video apology addressing his use of a racial slur.

The 29-year-old internet personality, real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, said he was taking part in conversations with people from the South Asian community after also visiting a mosque to meet an imam earlier this week.

He has faced criticism for his use of the four-letter slur, referring to people of Pakistani origin, during a Countdown-themed video made with his collective of YouTubers, The Sidemen.

In a video posted to the Fred Talks Fighting YouTube account on Wednesday afternoon, KSI is seen sitting at a table while reading from a pre-written statement.

He said: “I want to express my heartfelt regret for what I said and I want you to know that I am genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused.

“I realise that my words have consequences and as a public figure (I have) a responsibility to use my platform for good rather than perpetuating discrimination – and this week I have failed to do this.

“Privately I have taken the time to engage in very early conversations with some people from South Asian communities and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months ahead.

“I will continue to educate myself on the rich history and culture of South (Asia) and the struggles faced by its people. I am committed to doing better, being a better ally and using my platform to uplift marginalised voices.”

KSI added that he was “truly sorry” for his actions and said he knows it will take “time and effort” to regain the trust of those he has “hurt”.

“I hope my sincere apology and commitment to educate myself will be a step towards healing and unity and I fully understand my actions will speak louder than my words,” he added.

It comes after he issued an apology on Twitter before visiting the Al-Hikam Institute in Bradford on the 13th day of Ramadan.

A video posted on social media appears to show KSI in dark clothing and a red head covering listening to members of the mosque discussing his use of the slur.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer announced on Monday that he was taking a break on social media as he had been “messing up a lot” of late.

His statement included an initial apology where he admitted: “There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances.”

DJ and presenter Bobby Friction was among those who had criticised him, tweeting: “I had this racial slur thrown at me & got physical beats by racists for my entire childhood.”

A statement from The Sidemen posted on Twitter on Monday said the collective had “reflected on this incident both collectively and individually” and were “truly ashamed that we let ourselves and you guys down”.

KSI has more than 24.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 8.8 million followers on Twitter.

KSI v Logan Paul 2 Press Conference – Troxy
KSI, left, and Logan Paul at Troxy, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

His boxing bouts with US YouTuber Logan Paul in August 2018 and November 2019 were among the most-watched events in the platform’s history.

In July 2021, his second album All Over The Place went to number one in the UK.

[[title]]

[[text]]

