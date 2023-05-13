Rylan Clark takes Eurovision fans into arena moments ahead of the song contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rylan Clark takes Eurovision fans into arena moments ahead of the song contest

By Press Association
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

Rylan Clark has taken The One Show viewers into the Eurovision Song Contest arena moments before the song contest kicks off on Saturday evening.

The One Show TV presenters Clark and Alex Jones opened the BBC One show with glamorous outfits holding tropical drinks describing the show as a Eurovision “pre-drinks party”.

Clark, 34, made his way to the commentary box wearing a pair of platform boots in the style of the Whitney Houston film Bodyguard where he will situated with radio DJ Scott Mills.

The episode also saw a host of UK Eurovision entrants appear on The One Show sofa, including Merseyside singer Sonia, who represented the UK in the competition in 1993.

She said: “That arena is electric, it’s just amazing and the buzz around Liverpool, I can’t believe it.

“It was always dream of mine if I ever won Eurovision was to try and bring it back.”

Cheryl Baker, whose group Bucks Fizz won the 1981 contest with their track Making Your Mind Up, said: “It’s been amazing, the whole thing is fantastic, this is the best Eurovision ever, Liverpool has pulled it off.

“I can’t wait to get into the arena.”

Meanwhile, Sandie Shaw, who was the first UK act to win in 1967 with Puppet On A String, appeared on the sofa wearing a purple sparkly Vivienne Westwood number, to which Clark said: “The Queen has arrived.”

She said: “I think it has come at exactly the right time… Everyone all over the world is having difficulties. Music is the most powerful thing.”

Releasing a new version of her Eurovision song for charity, Shaw added: “Basically I wanted to support Ukraine in any way I could. All my income is going to that.”

Last year’s Swedish Eurovision entry Cornelia Jakobs also appeared on the sofa to reveal she will be singing a Spice Girls song on stage during the contest.

