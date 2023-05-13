Thousands of Eurovision fans create colourful spectacle at grand final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of Eurovision fans create colourful spectacle at grand final

By Press Association
Fans arrive to watch the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fans arrive to watch the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eurovision fans attending the grand final have arrived at the venue wearing sparkling costumes and draped in flags.

About 6,000 fans will be in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to see the final, hosted on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugee Olha Petrule carried her native flag as she arrived at the arena.

Ms Petrule, 30, who has been staying with a host family in Kingston-upon-Thames, London, since leaving Kyiv, said: “I’m so overwhelmed with emotion.

SHOWBIZ Eurovision Final
(PA Graphics)

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the UK for hosting Eurovision on our behalf.

“Everything is in Ukrainian motifs and it is really a pleasure. I feel so warm and it seems to me that I’m almost at home.”

Aviv Gal, 29, and Jurij Vlasov, 30, from Israel, wore unicorn onesies in reference to the song due to be performed by their entrant Noa Kirel.

The friends were able to perform the dance routine to her song but said they did not think she would win.

Mr Gal said: “I think she’s going to be around third or fourth.

“The competition’s very tough this year.”

Mr Vlasov said it had been “amazing” in Liverpool.

He said: “It is like a Eurovision world. Liverpool is like Eurovision capital.”

Eurovision 2023
Fans arrive to watch the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dutch Eurovision fans Jan Boer, 48, and Professor Patrick Rensen, 53, from Leiden, were supporting Finland’s act Kaarija after the Netherlands entry failed to make it through to the final.

They wore clogs and inflatable wigs in the style of former queen of the Netherlands, Beatrix, and wore T-shirts and carried balloons referencing Finland’s song Cha Cha Cha.

Mr Boer said they had expected their country not to make it to the final.

He said: “We decided to have a good second option to go for and to support tonight and that would be Finland.

“It may be a very tight thing because the juries are going for (Swedish singer) Loreen and the audience will be going for Finland so it will be a tie.”

Prof Rensen added: “He’s a very charming guy. He’s a rock star but he’s still very, very approachable, he goes round everywhere, he’s here in a sauna truck. We love him.”

He said they loved Eurovision because of its inclusivity.

He said: “Always when you’re at a Eurovision Song Contest event, nothing happens badly. There is a lot of security always but people will not do anything.”

Eurovision 2023
There lots of colourful costumes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alison Caffrey, 39, from Bolton, was there with a group of friends wearing Union flag-themed costumes and backing Mae Muller.

She said: “I think we’re going to do really well, I think we’ve got a really strong song and off the back of last year we’re hoping she’ll place in the top 10.

“There’s a lot of really good songs.”

Friend Aled Nurton, 37, said this was his eighth Eurovision final.

He said: “I started in 2014 in Copenhagen and have just got the bug ever since and we’ve been going together as a group since 2016.

“Liverpool has rolled out the red carpet and they are embracing it like I’ve never experienced it before in any other city.”

Sophie Tomlin, 37, at her 10th Eurovision final, said: “I love it’s such a great party, it’s a great atmosphere, everyone’s so friendly with each other.”

