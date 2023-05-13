Eurovision hosts exude glamour in outfits which champion Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton have graced the Eurovision Song Contest stage during the grand final wearing glamorous outfits which honour reigning champions Ukraine.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Dixon, 44, took to the stage wearing a one-shouldered blue sparkly cut-out dress while Ukrainian singer Sanina wore a full-length yellow dress with a structured neckline – with the colours a nod to the Ukrainian flag.

The 32-year-old introduced the competition in both English and Ukrainian. She said: “Music is in Liverpool’s DNA so we are in the right place for this year’s competition.

“The city really has made Ukraine and all of us feel very welcome, so thank you.”

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ted Lasso star Waddingham, 48, wore an off-the-shoulder purple metallic dress and said the UK was “so very proud” to be “taking the reins” and hosting on behalf of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Norton wore a custom velvet jacket with silver detailing made by Kyiv-based designer LuVi in homage to the country.

Designers Victoria Zagrafova and Lyudmila Sedlyar said: “Graham Norton’s stylist contacted us on Instagram and offered to design one of his looks for Eurovision.

“Even if we weren’t separated by borders, it would have been difficult to make proper fittings, as Mr Norton has such a tight schedule.

“So it was decided to have one of his existing jackets sent to Ukraine and design ours based on his measurements.”

Norton, 60, began the grand final in the commentary box with Mel Giedroyc before “legging it” down to the stage to introduce the competition alongside his other hosts.