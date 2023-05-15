Martin Compston sure Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid ‘a good go’ this year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Martin Compston says he is sure his Line Of Duty co-star Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid “a good go this year” as the pair return to the charity event as members of rival coaching teams.

The pair previously faced off last year at Soccer Aid, which resulted in a victory for Compston as part of the World XI squad.

The Scottish actor will be part of the World XI management team this year, alongside former Ireland star Robbie Keane.

Compston has competed as a player in several previous Soccer Aids (Jonathan Brady/PA)

McClure rejoins the England management team, which includes former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, Chelsea women boss Emma Hayes, and is led by rapper Stormzy.

Ahead of the 2023 event, due to take place on June 11, Compston said he had teased McClure about her previous lack of success at the 2022 event.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always a cracking couple of days with Vicky… and the England coaching staff, I’m sure we’ll have a laugh,” he told the PA news agency.

“We had a bit of stick… last night. I was packing to come over here (and) my son found in my wardrobe a load of Soccer Aid medals.

“He calls them ‘Daddy’s Treasures’ and they were lying in the middle of my sock draw.

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“So I sent her pictures and said ‘do you want me to take one of these for you just in case?’, because she left empty handed last year.

“It’s not fair that she keeps going away without a medal so I’m sure she’ll be giving it a good go this year.”

Compston, who has competed in four previous Soccer Aid events as a player, said the event had become “a big part of the annual calendar” for him.

“I’m just excited to be back. It’s such a wonderful event,” he told PA.

“It’s actually become a big part of my life and a big part of the annual calendar.

“It’s just unlucky timing this year, I’m filming two jobs that week and the team very kindly offered me to be part of the coaching staff.”

Compston added that as someone who had grown up watching and playing football, it would be “fascinating” to see how operations from “the other side.

It's an honour to be returning to @socceraid as England coach for a second time!! Can’t wait for it, get your tickets now to be a part of something really special!🏟️ Old Trafford, Manchester📆 Sunday 11 June💙 @UNICEF_uk 🎟️ https://t.co/WaV0oGID0x pic.twitter.com/aYSXCPS4WG — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) March 7, 2023

“It’s one of the great joys for me… to get to sit in the coaching meetings and see how they actually talk, because everybody takes it really seriously from the get,” he said.

“To see Robbie Keane and everybody sitting down talking about a game plan… I’m delighted.”

He added: “And also it means I can get my feet up a bit more.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on Sunday June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.