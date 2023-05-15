Martin Compston sure Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid ‘a good go’ this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Martin Compston sure Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid ‘a good go’ this year

By Press Association
Martin Compston sure Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid ‘a good go’ this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Martin Compston sure Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid ‘a good go’ this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Martin Compston says he is sure his Line Of Duty co-star Vicky McClure will give Soccer Aid “a good go this year” as the pair return to the charity event as members of rival coaching teams.

The pair previously faced off last year at Soccer Aid, which resulted in a victory for Compston as part of the World XI squad.

The Scottish actor will be part of the World XI management team this year, alongside former Ireland star Robbie Keane.

Unicef Soccer Aid England and World XI Training – Champneys Tring
Compston has competed as a player in several previous Soccer Aids (Jonathan Brady/PA)

McClure rejoins the England management team, which includes  former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, Chelsea women boss Emma Hayes, and is led by rapper Stormzy.

Ahead of the 2023 event, due to take place on June 11, Compston said he had teased McClure about her previous lack of success at the 2022 event.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always a cracking couple of days with Vicky… and the England coaching staff, I’m sure we’ll have a laugh,” he told the PA news agency.

“We had a bit of stick… last night. I was packing to come over here (and) my son found in my wardrobe a load of Soccer Aid medals.

“He calls them ‘Daddy’s Treasures’ and they were lying in the middle of my sock draw.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 – The London Stadium
Martin Compston and Vicky McClure. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“So I sent her pictures and said ‘do you want me to take one of these for you just in case?’, because she left empty handed last year.

“It’s not fair that she keeps going away without a medal so I’m sure she’ll be giving it a good go this year.”

Compston, who has competed in four previous Soccer Aid events as a player, said the event had become “a big part of the annual calendar” for him.

“I’m just excited to be back. It’s such a wonderful event,” he told PA.

“It’s actually become a big part of my life and a big part of the annual calendar.

“It’s just unlucky timing this year, I’m filming two jobs that week and the team very kindly offered me to be part of the coaching staff.”

Compston added that as someone who had grown up watching and playing football, it would be “fascinating” to see how operations from “the other side.

“It’s one of the great joys for me… to get to sit in the coaching meetings and see how they actually talk, because everybody takes it really seriously from the get,” he said.

“To see Robbie Keane and everybody sitting down talking about a game plan… I’m delighted.”

He added: “And also it means I can get my feet up a bit more.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on Sunday June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

