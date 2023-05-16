Tom Hanks joins striking Hollywood writers: We are at an evolutionary crossroads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Hanks joins striking Hollywood writers: We are at an evolutionary crossroads

By Press Association
Tom Hanks joins striking Hollywood writers: We are at an evolutionary crossroads (Ian West/PA)
Tom Hanks joins striking Hollywood writers: We are at an evolutionary crossroads (Ian West/PA)

Tom Hanks said society was at “an evolutionary crossroads” as he reaffirmed his support and solidarity for striking Hollywood writers.

The US actor, 66, who is currently touring his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, said he too was on strike.

It comes after over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently went on strike after their contracts expired.

Elvis special screening – London
The US actor, 66, is currently touring his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece (Ian West/PA)

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands – all conditions it says have been diminished during the content boom of the streaming era.

Hanks appeared at an event in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss his novel.

During the discussion he compared the current strike with those of the 1980s, which he had participated in, and drew parallels with the rise of home video then, and streaming services now.

“That was because there was something coming down the pipe… there was this new thing coming, a new revenue stream – it was home video,” he said.

“VHS had been invented and they knew there was going to be this pipeline of cash that had never existed in the business before. It was coming and they wanted to work out what that was going to be.

“It’s been about this understanding that a new thing was coming down – let’s figure out what that pie is.

“I think we all now know the economic realities of streaming. We are at an evolutionary crossroads as far as how that pie (will affect the industry).”

He continued: “And when I talk about the pie I’m talking about the new place that society is in, in which there are so many options for entertainment that (there’s) this ‘new concept’ is that we all now have to want to do – something very unique that used to be very standard in our lives.

“The unique thing is we leave our house, drive to a place, be there at 7.45pm, park the car, buy a ticket, get the diet coke and sit in a room of strangers to watch a movie.

“That now is farther down the food chain than it used to be.”

He added: “So, I am a member of every guild there is and I am on strike because this is going to have to be determined.

“Not just for the future of the bread and butter issues that affect us all but also for the arts and sciences of motion pictures.”

A Man Called Otto photocall – London
Tom Hanks (Ian West/PA)

The ongoing strike has already had a severe effect on several Hollywood productions as well as events including the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards and the upcoming Tony Awards.

Throughout the evening, Hanks discussed the experiences from his own lengthy career that had inspired the events and characters in his novel, which tells the story of the making of a multi-million dollar superhero action movie.

Hanks previously told the BBC that the book had been a “release from the never-ending pressure” of making movies.

He also admitted that many of the book’s characters, including an eccentric director and self-important actor, were all in-part based on his own previous behaviour.

Hanks’ collection of short stories, Uncommon Type, was published in 2017 and has sold over 200,000 copies in the UK.

