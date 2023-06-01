Noel Gallagher says writing latest album helped him ‘come to terms’ with divorce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Noel Gallagher says writing latest album helped him ‘come to terms’ with divorce

By Press Association
Noel Gallagher says writing latest album helped him ‘come to terms’ with divorce (Yui Mok/PA)
Noel Gallagher says writing latest album helped him ‘come to terms’ with divorce (Yui Mok/PA)

Noel Gallagher says writing his latest album has helped him “come to terms” with life events including his recent divorce.

The former Oasis guitarist said that he tended to “jump” on events in his personal life that he could “articulate” and would help produce “better art”.

He and publicist Sara MacDonald announced they were getting a divorce in January, after 22 years of marriage.

Gallagher’s rock band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, is due to release its fourth studio album, Council Skies, on Friday.

“Divorce is a long, drawn-out process, so it affects the mood of the album, for sure,” he told The Sun.

“When you’re an artist you write about what you know, and I don’t really have much to say about life in general, as I don’t really give a f*** about most things I see on the news.

“So when things happen in your life that you can articulate, I tend to jump on them, and it makes for better art and it helps you come to terms with it.”

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
The former Oasis guitarist said that he tended to ‘jump’ on life events that would help him produce ‘better art’ (Martin Rickett/PA)

Announcing their split, Gallagher and MacDonald said their children, Donovan and Sonny, “remain their priority” and asked for privacy.

The pair met in 2000 while the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter was married to Meg Matthews, whom he divorced in January 2001.

Gallagher is also father to Anais Gallagher, whom he shares with Matthews.

He added that he had written Council Skies during the pandemic when he felt his life had come to “a bit of a crossroads”.

“I was writing and there wasn’t any kind of future to speak of because no one knew when we were going to get out of it,” he told The Sun.

