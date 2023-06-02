Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer

By Press Association
Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer (PA)
Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer (PA)

Tom Grennan will be the first ever Soccer Aid player to take part in the match and give a live half-time performance at the 2023 charity event.

The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium will be “extra special”.

Grennan will also play on the 2023 Soccer Aid England team, alongside other famous faces including Liam Payne, Paddy McGuiness and Tom Hiddleston.

Soccer Aid
The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium would be ‘extra special’ (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

“As a big supporter of Soccer Aid for Unicef and Manchester United fan, this will be a dream come true moment for me – and I hope an equally special moment for everyone in the stadium and those watching at home,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to play some incredible gigs in my time – but this will be extra special.”

Grennan will sing his hit ballad Here in front of tens of thousands of fans at the event, which is due to take place on June 11.

The Soccer Aid England squad will be captained by former professional footballer and queen of the jungle Jill Scott, with rapper Stormzy heading up the management team.

Soccer Aid
Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut as manager of the England side (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C will co-manage the rival Soccer Aid World XI team alongside Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Mauricio Pochettino.

The World XI team will be captained by retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and includes players such as comedians Lee Mack, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam, as well as Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Since the concept was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £75 million to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, with tickets available at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

