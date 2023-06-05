Dannii Minogue to ‘play Cupid again’ on new BBC Three show I Kissed A Girl By Press Association June 6 2023, 12.30am Share Dannii Minogue to ‘play Cupid again’ on new BBC Three show I Kissed A Girl Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/entertainment/music/5811265/dannii-minogue-to-play-cupid-again-on-new-bbc-three-show-i-kissed-a-girl/ Copy Link Dannii Minogue to ‘play cupid again’ on new BBC Three show I Kissed A Girl (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dannii Minogue will be “playing Cupid again” as host of new BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Girl. The Australian singer, sister of Kylie, announced the opening of applications for the new programme in a short video on Monday. I Kissed A Girl is a female version of the UK’s “first ever gay dating show” I Kissed A Boy, which aired on BBC Three in May. Minogue, who hosted the original show, will return to host the female version. 💘 I’m playing cupid again, but this time for the girls! 🏳️🌈😍 #IKissedAGirl is coming to @bbcthree. 💋 Interested in taking part? APPLY!!!! https://t.co/IgUn41x8VN pic.twitter.com/WPCxt580kE— Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) June 5, 2023 “I’m coming back to BBC Three to play cupid, but this time for the girls,” Minogue said. The BBC said: “I Kissed A Girl will serve drama, smash stereotypes and promise more twists and turns than ever.” I Kissed A Boy saw Minogue welcome 10 single men to Italy in the hope of finding love. The series concluded on Sunday with a reunion show scheduled for June 11. Applications for I Kissed A Girl are open online now. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close