Cory Henry and BBC Proms to showcase Stevie Wonder’s music at Royal Albert Hall

By Press Association
Stevie Wonder won an Oscar in 1984 (David Jensen/PA)
The music of Stevie Wonder will be showcased at an evening of the BBC Proms.

Jules Buckley Orchestra will be joined by American keyboardist and singer Cory Henry to play Wonder’s 1973 hit album Innervisions at the Royal Albert Hall in August.

The Grammy-winning record, which has its 50th anniversary this year, features the songs Higher Ground, Living For The City and Don’t You Worry ’Bout A Thing.

Henry, who has worked with American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, said: “I grew up with Stevie Wonder’s music and he has been a huge influence on me as an artist.

“I am truly honoured to be returning to the BBC Proms joining Jules Buckley and his orchestra to present this deep dive into the music from Innervisions, inarguably one of the greatest albums of all time.”

Outside of his soulful vocals, the 73-year-old American singer-songwriter was influential in having Martin Luther King Jr Day recognised in memory of the civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968.

Wonder, who was discovered at the age of 12, won an Oscar in 1984 for the song I Just Called To Say I Love You from The Woman In Red and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 by Paul Simon.

Grammy winner Buckley, who is conducting the orchestra, said: “Stevie Wonder has no equal.

“His music has brought immeasurable joy to people all over the world and has influenced countless musicians.

“We are so happy to be collaborating with Cory Henry, a highly lauded artist in his own right, on a BBC Prom that will combine these timeless songs from Stevie Wonder’s 1973 album Innervisions, with the sound of the Jules Buckley Orchestra once more, on this amazing stage.”

Tickets are on sale now for the event at 8pm on August 21 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

As with all BBC Proms, it will be broadcast live on Radio 3.

