Steps doing Eurovision would be the kiss of death – Claire Richards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Steps doing Eurovision would be the kiss of death – Claire Richards

By Press Association
Claire Richards will release her solo album, Euphoria, in August (Ian West/PA)
Claire Richards will release her solo album, Euphoria, in August (Ian West/PA)

Steps singer Claire Richards has said her pop group doing the Eurovision Song Contest would be the “kiss of death”.

The 45-year-old singer – who has appeared in the band alongside Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian “H” Watkins – performed at the Eurovision fan village in Liverpool this year.

However, she did not seem keen on the idea of heading to Malmo next year to represent the UK.

On Friday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced the Swedish city will host the competition in 2024 after the country won this year’s contest.

Richards told Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4: “Everyone says ‘You’d win it’. I’m not entirely sure that we would.

“The actual Eurovision people have never asked us so I’m kind of on the fence. I’ve said no, I’ve said maybe, I’ve said I just don’t know.

“I feel like it’s the kiss of death. You just don’t know though, Sam (Ryder), one year he came second and then Mae (Muller), bless her, came second last so you just don’t know, I’m too old to risk it!”

Richards will release her solo album, Euphoria, in August, which she said pays homage to “incredible female vocalists who shaped my craft as a singer and an artist”.

Her title track and name of her record is a nod to Swedish singer Loreen, who became the first woman to win Eurovision twice after she won the competition in 2012 with Euphoria and in 2023 with Tattoo.

This year’s British entrant, London-born Muller, came second last with I Wrote A Song.

She claimed 24 points as Germany came below the UK, on 18 points.

The UK has won Eurovision a total of five times so far, behind joint leaders Sweden and Ireland on seven each.

More from Press and Journal

TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man abducted 'terrified' ex after breaching court order not to approach her
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Billy Dodds would 'love' to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…