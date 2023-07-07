Essex-formed rockers Nothing But Thieves top album charts for first time

Nothing But Thieves have claimed their first number one record, the Official Charts Company has said.

The Essex-formed indie rock band, comprised of Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price, topped the charts with their fourth studio album Dead Club City.

Speaking to the Official Charts, guitarist and keyboardist Craik said: “Thank you world, thank you UK, thank you for supporting our record.

“Thank you for this support, it’s been unreal… Surprisingly we’ve done it.”

Lead vocalist and guitarist Mason added: “This is very, very cool… It’s one of those things that you don’t expect when you’re a band as kids, growing up together.

“So, thank you for buying our record and supporting us for all these years.”

The band, hailing from Southend-on-Sea, had entered into the albums chart top 10 three times – with their eponymous 2015 LP, which peaked at number seven, along with 2017 album Broken Machine, which charted at number two, and their 2020 LP Moral Panic, which reached number three.

Second in the albums chart this week is Sir Elton John’s greatest hits record Diamonds.

The singer had headlined Glastonbury festival in June, taking to the Pyramid stage on the Sunday to sing from his back catalogue of hits.

He is also due to play the last shows in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Sweden this weekend.

Third in the albums chart is 2021’s The Highlights by Canadian artist The Weeknd and this is followed by a new entry from English singer Olivia Dean.

Dean recently released her album Messy, which is the week’s most-purchased album in independent UK record shops, according to the Official Charts Company.

In at number five in the charts is 2022’s Harry’s House by Harry Styles, who is currently touring Europe and played shows at Wembley Stadium, London in June.

Sir Elton John at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere in the charts, Taylor Swift’s original version of her Speak Now album has lifted nine places to number 40 as the American singer releases her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The star’s third studio LP, Speak Now peaked at number six when it was released in 2010.

Over in the singles chart, rappers Dave and Central Cee have maintained their position at number one with single Sprinter, which fought off American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s new song Vampire, which enters at number two.

This is followed by Who Told You by London-born rapper J Hus featuring Canadian rapper Drake at number three and Miracle by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ellie Goulding at number four.

Meanwhile, Jazzy’s single Giving Me is placed number five in the charts, while Swift’s Cruel Summer has lifted six places to number six.