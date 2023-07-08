Elton John superfans tell of ‘bittersweet’ emotions ahead of last tour date

Superfans of Sir Elton John, who have flown from far and wide to witness the final show of his farewell tour in Sweden, said it will be a “bittersweet” moment.

Billed as his retirement from touring, the megastar played his last UK date at Glastonbury festival last month and is bringing the tour to an end at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

Mother Liz Williams, 59, and her three daughters – Brie, 17, Beatrice, 27, and Elizabeth, 38 – travelled from Louisiana in the US to witness the historic moment.

Concert goers Liz Williams and her daughters ahead of the musical superstar’s final show (Yui Mok/PA)

Liz explained that his hit song I’m Still Standing “means a lot” to them as she and her daughter Brie both had cancer – and said that the lyrics resonate with them.

Elizabeth, who has seen the musician perform more than 10 times with her family, told the PA news agency: “We have lots of memories of singing his songs when we were growing up.”

Asked how they felt about attending the last date of his final tour, she added: “It’s sad. It’s bittersweet but I’m glad we got to be here.”

Tony Knaepen, 38, a flight attendant from Antwerp in Belgium, said “it will kick in during the show” that he will be seeing the Your Song singer perform for potentially the last time.

The show in Stockholm will mark the 33rd time Knaepen has watched Sir Elton in concert, with 22 of those being for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which has seen him travel across America and Europe.

“I’m very much looking forward to it. I’m not yet realising it’s the final, final show tonight,” he said.

“It will kick in during the show that it’s the last time we hear every song that he plays.”

Tony Knaepen outside the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm (Yui Mok/PA)

Knaepen hailed the singer’s concerts as the “full package”, especially with the band at Sir Elton’s live shows – which he said were “the best band on the planet”.

He added that his friends are always amazed when he tells them he is going to another show, but he said: “It’s like putting on a favourite record. You play it time and time again, and it never gets boring, it always gets better.”

Lauren Marles-Browne, 38, admitted she was feeling a mixture of “nervous energy” and “excitement” after flying from London to witness Sir Elton’s final show in Sweden.

The performance on Saturday in Stockholm will mark her 17th time seeing the Rocket Man singer.

Concert goers Lydia Benecke Khan,38, from New York and Lauren Marles-Browne, 38, from London ready themselves for Sir Elton John’s last show (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked how she was feeling ahead of the show, she told PA: “I’m a bundle of nervous energy. Excited. Just happy to be here. It’s a big day, it’s a big moment.”

Marles-Browne said she first saw Sir Elton in concert in 2002, and it has been the singer’s “incredible songwriting” and “effortless” journey “through the times from the 60s to today” which has kept her coming back each time.

Kjell Jonsson, 64, and his sister Evelyn Schultze, 59, from Gothenberg, Sweden, were due to see Sir Elton three years ago, saying it was an “accident” they were now attending the last show of his tour.

Jonsson, who has seen the singer perform once before in concert, added: “It’s really perfect, because I saw Elton 20 years ago in Gothenberg, so it’s time again.”