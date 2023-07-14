Actress Lesley Manville ‘so excited’ to narrate at First Night of the Proms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Actress Lesley Manville ‘so excited’ to narrate at First Night of the Proms

By Press Association
Lesley Manville said she can’t wait to ‘kick off this summer’s celebrations’ (Ian West/PA)
Lesley Manville said she can’t wait to ‘kick off this summer’s celebrations’ (Ian West/PA)

Actress Lesley Manville has said she is “so excited” as she is set to make her BBC Proms debut on its opening night.

The Crown star, 67, will narrate a piece by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius titled Snofrid during the First Night of the Proms on Friday night at the Royal Albert Hall.

It is a new translation by British writer and director Edward Kemp, described as a “supernatural melodrama for narrator, choir and orchestra”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Lesley Manville (Matt Crossick/PA)

Manville, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the most recent series of The Crown, said: “I absolutely adore the Proms and am so excited to be involved in the iconic First Night to narrate Sibelius’s Snofrid with all its dramatic lyricism and tempestuous energy.

“The Proms is a brilliant festival and I can’t wait to join in and kick off this summer’s celebrations.”

The actress was also nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Phantom Thread and has starred in films including Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Vera Drake.

The programme for the opening night of the BBC Proms will also include the world premiere of a piece by Ukrainian composer Bohdana Frolyak, titled Let There Be Light.

Sibelius’s Finlandia, Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Benjamin Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra are also on the line-up.

Principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska will lead the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the BBC Singers and renowned pianist Paul Lewis during the classical music spectacle.

Behind-the-scenes action will be broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall on BBC Radio 3 ahead of the live concert, which will air on the station from 7pm with radio presenters Georgia Mann and Petroc Trelawny set to host the coverage.

Broadcaster Clive Myrie will also present the TV coverage of the first night from 7pm on BBC Two with musician Anna Lapwood and comedian Sandi Toksvig joining him.

David Pickard, director of the BBC Proms, said: “The First Night of the Proms is very nearly here and we are so looking forward to the coming eight weeks of fantastic classical music.

“We are excited to say that from 6.30am on Friday our colleagues at BBC Radio 3 will join us for a day of broadcasting live from the Royal Albert Hall, and, for the First Night of the Proms concert we are delighted to collaborate with Lesley Manville, one of Britain’s greatest actors, who will perform alongside over 200 musicians and singers from the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and the BBC Singers, led by Dalia Stasevska.

“Whether you’re joining us on the radio, on TV or in person, we can’t wait for the beginning of what we hope will be another thrilling season.”

The eight-week season of the BBC Proms will feature more than 80 concerts before concluding on Saturday September 9 with the famous Last Night of the Proms.