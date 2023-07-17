Harry Styles returns to Madame Tussauds in seven of his most glamorous garbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Styles returns to Madame Tussauds in seven of his most glamorous garbs

By Press Association
The Harry Styles figure at Madame Tussauds London (Madame Tussauds/PA)
Madame Tussauds has unveiled seven waxworks of pop mega star Harry Styles inspired by a selection of his show-stopping appearances from around the globe after “thousands of fan requests”.

The sculptures capture the As It Was singer’s signature style, striking seven different poses as he returns to the London attraction a decade after debuting with his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

A figure of the 29-year-old will be welcomed through the doors of Madame Tussauds in London on July 27 in an outfit inspired by his fashion choice at the My Policeman premiere in 2022, in a nod to his recent break into acting.

Madame Tussauds Harry Styles figure
Seven new figures of Harry Styles will be launched at Madame Tussauds sites across the world (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Featuring a double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and a bright green handbag, the look is paired with a classic pearl necklace jewellery which took expert artists more then 10 months to create, Madame Tussauds said.

The other six figures stand red-carpet ready inspired by Styles’ favourite looks from over the years, including his pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat in Madame Tussauds Berlin and rainbow-sequined jumpsuit in Madame Tussauds New York – both of which were made famous by his 2022 Coachella performance.

Meanwhile, Styles’ Love On Tour has served as the inspiration for the looks in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney.

A figure of the singer will be sporting a pink, embroidered, double-breasted suit in Amsterdam, a bronze-fringed, sequin vest in Hollywood and a blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of the tour in Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Harry Styles figure
The London figure of Harry Styles receives its finishing touches (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Meanwhile, the Australian figure will be modelling an electric pink shirt and signature pink feather boa made famous by his San Jose performance.

The museum said the Styles collection comes after “years and thousands of fan requests”.

Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said: “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture.

“When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “This global, seven-figure launch is testament to Harry’s incredible star power and we love that we can welcome Harry home to Madame Tussauds London.

“We know this will be a dream come true for all his fans as thousands have requested his figure over the last couple of years.

“Harry’s new figure launch comes after his most successful year yet, the My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling star completed a total of 109 shows in more than 20 different countries in 2022 and is currently continuing this momentum with his European tour.

“He’s got a well-deserved break coming up, but fans can still hang out with Harry’s figure at Madame Tussauds London.”