Harry Styles returns to Madame Tussauds in seven of his most glamorous garbs

Madame Tussauds has unveiled seven waxworks of pop mega star Harry Styles inspired by a selection of his show-stopping appearances from around the globe after “thousands of fan requests”.

The sculptures capture the As It Was singer’s signature style, striking seven different poses as he returns to the London attraction a decade after debuting with his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

A figure of the 29-year-old will be welcomed through the doors of Madame Tussauds in London on July 27 in an outfit inspired by his fashion choice at the My Policeman premiere in 2022, in a nod to his recent break into acting.

Seven new figures of Harry Styles will be launched at Madame Tussauds sites across the world (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Featuring a double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and a bright green handbag, the look is paired with a classic pearl necklace jewellery which took expert artists more then 10 months to create, Madame Tussauds said.

The other six figures stand red-carpet ready inspired by Styles’ favourite looks from over the years, including his pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat in Madame Tussauds Berlin and rainbow-sequined jumpsuit in Madame Tussauds New York – both of which were made famous by his 2022 Coachella performance.

Meanwhile, Styles’ Love On Tour has served as the inspiration for the looks in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney.

A figure of the singer will be sporting a pink, embroidered, double-breasted suit in Amsterdam, a bronze-fringed, sequin vest in Hollywood and a blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of the tour in Singapore.

The London figure of Harry Styles receives its finishing touches (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Meanwhile, the Australian figure will be modelling an electric pink shirt and signature pink feather boa made famous by his San Jose performance.

The museum said the Styles collection comes after “years and thousands of fan requests”.

Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said: “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture.

“When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “This global, seven-figure launch is testament to Harry’s incredible star power and we love that we can welcome Harry home to Madame Tussauds London.

“We know this will be a dream come true for all his fans as thousands have requested his figure over the last couple of years.

“Harry’s new figure launch comes after his most successful year yet, the My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling star completed a total of 109 shows in more than 20 different countries in 2022 and is currently continuing this momentum with his European tour.

“He’s got a well-deserved break coming up, but fans can still hang out with Harry’s figure at Madame Tussauds London.”