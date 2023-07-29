Stars celebrate with Stormzy at 30th birthday gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stars celebrate with Stormzy at 30th birthday gala

By Press Association
Stormzy arriving on the red carpet at the gala event, #TheMikeGala, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London, to mark his 30th birthday (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy arriving on the red carpet at the gala event, #TheMikeGala, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London, to mark his 30th birthday (Ian West/PA)

Stars from across Britain joined award-winning musician Stormzy to celebrate his 30th birthday in central London on Friday night.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux, rapper Bugzy Malone, presenter Alison Hammond and many more showed their love to the icon at #TheMikeGala.

At the event at the Biltmore Hotel Mayfair, Stormzy told reporters how he spent his birthday and what he plans to do now he has turned 30.

He told the PA news agency: “It was nice, we went to Mr Charles, one of my favourite restaurants and we ate some food and we had some shots, because I do like a shot.

#TheMikeGala
Rapper Bugzy Malone (Ian West/ PA)
#TheMikeGala
Presenter and comedian Judi Love (Ian West/ PA)

“This year was the best year for gifts, I got some very thoughtful ones from my loved ones.

“… I just want to do whatever God’s will is for me so just more prayer, more prayer.”

#TheMikeGala
Louis Theroux (Ian West/ PA)
#TheMikeGala
Athlete Dina Asher-Smith (Ian West/ PA)

Other than his three number one albums, he created the Stormzy Scholarship, which helps fund British students of African decent to go to the University of Cambridge to study.

So far six students have gone through the scholarship with 30 spots pledged over the next three years.

#TheMikeGala
Alison Hammond and her son Aiden (Ian West/ PA)
#TheMikeGala
Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas (Ian West/ PA)

Stormzy also runs the Merky Foundation, which helps organisations strive for justice reform and black empowerment, and fight racial inequality in the UK.

#TheMikeGala
Jonathan Ross (Ian West/ PA)
#TheMikeGala
Presenter Zeze Millz (Ian West/ PA)