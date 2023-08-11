Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor says new cancer treatment has extended his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor says new cancer treatment has extended his life

By Press Association
Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Andy Taylor and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran (Yui Mok/PA)
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor has said a new treatment for his stage four prostate cancer has “effectively” extended his life “for five years”.

Taylor, 62, revealed that he had missed the “biggest night” of his life due to the cancer, which had left him unable to join the rest of Duran Duran when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Following the band’s induction, the guitarist spoke to a doctor who told him that there was a treatment for him that was targeted to see only cancer cells.

Duran Duran – UK concert
Andy Taylor performing with Duran Duran (Andy Butterton/PA)

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Taylor said: “I’ve had stage four prostate cancer for around about eight years and it caught up with me quite badly around about last September.

“As hard as I tried, and all the preparation I made, when you do something like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is basically like getting knighted for a guitar player, you’ve kind of got to be on 11.

“You can’t saunter in, and a few days before (the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony) I couldn’t really stand up and play, and I had to deal with the denial but it was sad and I hadn’t told the guys, no one knew.”

Taylor told his bandmates – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – about his diagnosis in a letter, which they read out to the audience at the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles (formerly called the Microsoft Theatre).

Explaining why he had waited to announce his diagnosis, Taylor said: “I’d just sort of kept it because once it goes public I knew it would be fairly extensive.

“I could’ve picked a quieter moment for it to go public, but I didn’t want to make a fool of the band.”

Taylor explained that making his diagnosis public had lifted off a lot of pressure.

“Once I had the support and the team to help me handle all of that (the public response) I was able to go through with it”, he said.

“But the great irony is, I missed the biggest night of my life.”

Talking about the new cancer treatment he has been receiving, Taylor added: “It can’t see healthy cells, and I had my first round of it about – I’m in next week for another round – six weeks ago and it kills stage four cancer in your bones.”

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Rio, The Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

The group released their 15th studio album, Future Past, in 2021 and guitarist Taylor is realising a new solo album called Man’s A Wolf in September.

Duran Duran are currently touring North America with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Bastille.