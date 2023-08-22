Doomed Fyre Festival gets reboot – with tickets on sale for 499 US dollars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doomed Fyre Festival gets reboot – with tickets on sale for 499 US dollars

By Press Association
Doomed music event Fyre Festival is getting a reboot – with tickets for the second attempt on sale now for 499 US dollars (about £391) (Netflix/PA)
Doomed music event Fyre Festival is getting a reboot – with tickets for the second attempt on sale now for 499 US dollars (about £391).

The original festival, organised by Billy McFarland, was scheduled to take place in the Bahamas in 2017 but caused more than 26 million dollars (£20 million) in losses when it was cancelled for inadequate accommodation, food and water.

The festival was promoted with the help of influencers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid as a luxury event where guests were promised opulent accommodation and deluxe food, with tickets costing tens of thousands of dollars.

Billy McFarland organised the original festival (Netflix/PA)

But when ticket holders arrived they were met with a rain-sodden campsite and emergency tents used for disaster relief, while their luggage was thrown into a dark car park and what was supposed to be gourmet food turned out to be cheese sandwiches in takeaway containers.

Many businesses involved in the event were not paid, with one restaurant owner telling Netflix documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened in 2019 that she lost thousands catering for the festival.

McFarland was jailed after pleading guilty to fraud in 2018.

After being released last year, he is planning a second incarnation – which he devised during a stint in solitary confinement – of the doomed venture.

He offered no details but said he considered holding the festival in the Middle East or South America but ultimately decided to bring the event “back to the Caribbean”, saying: “We are targeting Fyre Festival 2 for the end of next year.”

In a video on TikTok and Instagram, he said: “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement.