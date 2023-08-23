James Arthur says he is still in touch with X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

James Arthur says he is still in touch with X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger

By Press Association
James Arthur says he is still in touch with X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger (PA Archive/Ian West)
James Arthur says he is still in touch with X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger (PA Archive/Ian West)

Singer James Arthur has said that he still keeps in touch with his X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger and that the artist a “very emotionally intelligent person”.

The Impossible singer, 35, won the 2012 series of Simon Cowell’s hit TV show which gives a platform to ever day members of the public looking to start a singing career.

Speaking on the podcast, The Red Carpet Treatment, Arthur said that Scherzinger, 45, still makes an effort to reach out to him anytime he is in Los Angeles.

King Charles III coronation
Nicole Scherzinger (Chris Jackson/PA)

US singer Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and has also released two solo studio albums – Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

She was also among the stars that performed at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May.

Arthur praised her as “a friend” and “really chilled out”.

“She has been really supportive of me, I guess – you know, when you go on these things, you would think these judges… maybe they have a bond and then they go off and don’t really keep in touch with some of the contestants that they work with,” he said.

“But Nicole has kept the same energy for the last 10 years with me.

“So anytime I’m in LA or anytime she’s in town, she makes an effort to reach out to me.”

Arthur also discussed his previous struggles with mental health which had culminated in experiencing “full-blown panic attacks” that had him “convinced” he was dying when appearing on The X Factor.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
James Arthur (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve spoken about it a million times… but you know, ultimately, that led to me, like just getting to a point of like, live or die sort of situation,” he said.

“And I chose to live, chose to fight and find a way and talking about it really, you know, ultimately, it is the most important thing to do, as someone with a platform or someone that might be able to help some people.

“I feel a duty to be a part of that movement and just talk about mental health as much as possible.”

James Arthur’s episode of The Red Carpet Treatment, presented by Mastercard, is available to stream now.