Home Entertainment Music

Lil Nas X asked for his Madame Tussauds figure to be able to greet fans

By Press Association
Madame Tussauds London’s artists put the finishing touches to the new figure of Lil Nas X. (Madame Tussauds London/PA)
Lil Nas X requested for his Madame Tussauds London figure to have its arm outstretched so “fans could hold his hand as they meet him”, the museum said.

The waxwork of the 24-year-old American musician was unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday wearing a similar cowboy outfit to the Atelier Versace look that the rapper wore as he picked up two awards at the 2020 Grammys.

The figure has also donned a hat, boots, gold Versace jewellery.

The figure of Lil Nas X was unveiled this week (Madame Tussauds London/PA)
The figure of Lil Nas X was unveiled this week (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

A leather jacket, embellished with gold details, has Swarovski crystals and Medusa head buttons, and is matched with a pink mesh top, bondage-inspired leather harness and elaborately printed scarfs wrapped around his wrists.

Lil Nas X also requested that he has bejewelled-capped teeth, similar to the ones he wears, according to museum, which were custom-made by US grillz custom jewellery maker Alligator Jesus for the new figure.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Lil Nas X is truly and unapologetically himself. Always pushing boundaries when it comes to cultural norms, fashion and his music.

“We think his authenticity, and his eclectic fashion sense, is why he’s so beloved worldwide.

“We worked closely with Lil Nas X himself to ensure his new figure’s look and pose fully convey his genuine presence and personality for fans to meet.

“He made a specific request for his figure’s arm to be outstretched with his palm facing upwards so that fans could hold his hand as they meet him – a touching request we know his fans will love.

“We can’t wait for fans of this music icon to step through our famous doors this bank holiday weekend and take in the experience of meeting Lil Nas X’s new figure in all its glory.”

The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) musician previously had a figure launched in September 2022 at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

His figure in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone is on show from Friday.