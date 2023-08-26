Yonaka talk mental health in the music industry: ‘People are falling apart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yonaka talk mental health in the music industry: ‘People are falling apart’

By Press Association
Yonaka played at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Yonaka played at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Theresa Jarvis from Brighton rock band Yonaka has said that people in the music industry are “falling apart” due to mental health issues.

Band members Jarvis, Alex Crosby and George Werbrouck-Edwards spoke ahead of their performance on the Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival 2023 and talked about health and wellbeing in the music industry.

Jarvis told the PA news agency that their Reading set had been “so much fun”, and revealed that this year’s appearance marks the band’s fourth time playing at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Kerrang! Awards 2022
Theresa Jarvis from Yonaka (Suzan Moore/PA)

Jarvis also spoke about how difficult it is as a music artist realising when you need to take a step back for your mental health.

She said: “It’s really hard and I think that’s why people are f****** falling apart.

“You get to a point and you’re like… ‘If I just keep going then maybe things will get better.’ I think everyone just thinks like that don’t they.”

Werbrouck-Edwards agreed and said: “There’s pockets of pressure from every part of the industry, yourself as well cause you’ve got your own goals and then you’ll do the comparison thing and whatever and I feel like it’s definitely important to address because people will just burn out and lose love for music and just disappear.”

He added: “Fans are a lot more understanding of that world now…

“If you were to cancel a show maybe five, six years ago because ‘I’m just really not in the best way, I feel like this might be detrimental to my health, my mental health’, whatever, people would be f****** pissed off. But now everyone’s like you know what, they’re f****** people too.”