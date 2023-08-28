Celebrities including Lily Allen and Idris Elba at Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrities including Lily Allen and Idris Elba at Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
The adults parade at the Notting Hill Carnival (James Manning/PA)
Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw have been partying at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival.

On Monday, colourfully-costumed revellers paraded through the streets of west London for the adults parade, marking the carnival’s climax.

Thousands paraded and danced along to DJ sets at the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

One DJ set was hosted by Luther star Elba, 50, who has been DJing for years and had a residency in the Club Room at HI Ibiza in 2022.

He reposted videos to his Instagram story which showed him on stage with DJ Toddla T.

Allen, 38, who is starring in West End show The Pillowman, was also seen partying.

The singer posted a selection of photos and videos to her Instagram which were captioned: “Dipped in to carnival.”

In one she wears slouched denim trousers, a multi-coloured crop top and a denim jacket.

Radio presenter Grimshaw, 39, also made it to the carnival and partied with TV and radio personality Miquita Oliver, who used to present T4.

Grimshaw posted some photos and videos to his Instagram with the caption: “BEST time at carnival with the besties.”

One of the videos posted by Grimshaw showed crowds of people bouncing up and down to music.

Fellow radio presenter Clara Amfo also partied at the carnival and posted a video to her Instagram story which showed her dancing in a group with Grimshaw.

Other celebrities at the carnival included grime artist Dizzee Rascal, known for hit singles Bonkers and Holiday, and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who was photographed wearing traditional carnival dress.

Dizzee Rascal reposted videos to his Instagram story which showed him performing on stage to a bustling crowd.

Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that was first held in 1966. In 2020 and 2021 the celebrations took place online due to Covid-19 restrictions.