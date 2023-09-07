S Club: Our hearts feel emptier without Paul Cattermole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

S Club: Our hearts feel emptier without Paul Cattermole

By Press Association
Presenters Jermaine Jenas (back left) and Alex Jones (back right) with (left to right) Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara, of S Club 7 and actor Neil McDermott. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
S Club members have spoken about how their “hearts feel emptier” following the death of their bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The band has asked the public on Friday to back a campaign from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) following Cattermole’s death at the age of 46 in April.

S Club 7 had announced in February that they were reforming for a 25th anniversary reunion tour.

Hannah Spearritt later said she would now not be joining the tour and the band has since rebranded to a five-piece as S Club – with Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett.

Paul Cattermole death
Paul Cattermole died at the age of 46 in April (S Club)

Lee, also known for his career in musical theatre, said: “As a band we all personally know the devastating affect heart and circulatory diseases can have on people’s lives.

“Our hearts feel emptier without him, and we miss him every single day.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that this isn’t uncommon and far too many people die too soon from heart conditions they didn’t know they had.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to show their heart and join the BHF by shining a spotlight on these conditions this September.”

The band are encouraging fans to raise awareness with the hand heart gesture to show their support and hashtag #showyourhearts.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re honoured to be joining forces with S Club to shine a spotlight on heart and circulatory conditions in memory of their beloved band member Paul.

“Like too many families across the UK, Paul’s loved ones only knew he had a heart condition after his tragic death at such a young age.

“Hidden heart conditions cut people down in the prime of their lives and rob families of their loved ones in sudden and shocking ways.”

Anne attends MND reception and dinner
Jon Lee (Ian West/PA)

S Club as a seven piece were known for hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

They were originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and disbanded in 2003.

They briefly got back together in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal.

The reformed group are still planning on embarking on their UK and Ireland arena tour later this year, which they said will be a “celebration of all the hits”.

It will begin on October 12 at Manchester’s AO Arena before continuing to cities including London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Liverpool.