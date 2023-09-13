In Pictures: Women take the spotlight at the VMAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

In Pictures: Women take the spotlight at the VMAs

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is nominated for artist of the year at the 2023 Music Video Awards (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift is nominated for artist of the year at the 2023 Music Video Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Eye-catching gowns seem to be the theme of the 2023 Video Music Awards, which has a female-dominated artist of the year category for the first time in the show’s history.

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Olivia Rodrigo were among the artists turning heads as they arrived for the ceremony, which is taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Centre.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Rita Ora attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Olivia Rodrigo attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Sabrina Carpenter attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Shakira attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Selena Gomez attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Bebe Rexha attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Cardi B attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Megan Thee Stallion attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Madelyn Cline attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Nelly Furtado attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Ashanti attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Billy Porter attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Jared Leto attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Offset attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)