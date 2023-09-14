Justin and Hailey Bieber mark fifth wedding anniversary with loving tributes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin and Hailey Bieber mark fifth wedding anniversary with loving tributes

By Press Association
Justin Bieber has paid tribute to his wife Hailey on their fifth wedding anniversary (Alamy/PA)

Justin Bieber has paid tribute to his wife Hailey on their fifth wedding anniversary, saying he loves her with every fibre of his being.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, when Bieber was 24 and Hailey was 21, and exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

To celebrate the milestone, Canadian pop superstar Bieber, 29, shared a series of photos on Instagram of him and Hailey, 26, kissing and posing together.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart.

“I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey posted a similar selection of images, including one of the pair holding hands while she dons a red mini dress and Justin wears a black jumper and trousers.

She simply captioned her Instagram post: “5 I love you.”

Among those sharing their congratulations were friends and famous faces, including reality star Kylie Jenner, who wrote: “u twooo!!!”

Her elder sister Kim Kardashian commented: “I love you BOTH”, while socialite Paris Hilton wrote: “Happy Anniversary!”

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, has modelled for major brands including Guess, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

Earlier this year, he was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.