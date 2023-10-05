Ed Sheeran celebrates Ipswich Town win with players after pulling pints for fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran celebrates Ipswich Town win with players after pulling pints for fans

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran took to the bar at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich to serve pints to punters (Kyle Johnson/PA)
Music star Ed Sheeran served pints at Ipswich Town Football Club and celebrated with the players following the side’s victory over Hull City on Tuesday night.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and Ipswich fan got behind a bar at Portman Road to serve pints, with many fans capturing images and videos which they shared to social media.

Following the match Sheeran, 32, who grew up nearby in Framlingham, Suffolk, was also filmed singing in the changing rooms alongside Ipswich Town’s players to his 2017 hit Perfect after their 3-0 victory kept the side top of the Championship.

In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ipswich Town’s official account posted a clip of the moment with the caption “Perfect”.

The A Team singer, a lifelong fan of the Tractor Boys, became the shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s first teams in the 2021/22 season.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said Sheeran’s “sing-song” in the changing room was a “moment for everyone to enjoy”.

“It was nice, he came down to the dressing room tonight which was nice,” Mr McKenna said.

“The players haven’t met him yet, he’s been to some games here, but he’s of course so busy doing marvellous things.

A crowd gathered around the bar at the stadium as Ed Sheeran pours pints for punters
“(It was) great for him to be here tonight, it was lovely for him to be able to come down to the dressing room after the game, meet the players.

“They had a little bit of a sing-song together, which is a moment for everyone to enjoy, players and staff.

“He’s an important part of the football club, we really appreciate his support, and it was great to have him here tonight.”

Sheeran was spotted in the stands during the match and he also appeared on the football club’s official TV channel, TownTV, where he sat down with the presenters ahead of the game.

Ed Sheeran serving a pint to a punter at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich
When asked what it was like to be back at Portman Road, The A Team singer said it is “just great to be back in England”.

“I was teaching at my old school today, I think I came here with my dad in April, but I’m now going to be here regularly which is nice,” he said.

Discussing his sponsorship of the team’s shirts, Sheeran said: “For me, I feel Ipswich Town embodies so much pride of, I know it’s obviously pride of Anglia, but like pride of Suffolk.

“Everyone that I grew up with loves it.

“For me, it wasn’t about being like, ‘here’s my tour and let me put it on the shirt’, it was more about, it feels like home and the coming together of my career and something that I’ve loved so much felt right.”