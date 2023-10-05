Kevin Spacey reveals he was rushed to hospital in Uzbekistan after health scare

Kevin Spacey has revealed he was rushed to hospital after experiencing a health scare while in Uzbekistan.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, was in the country to attend the Tashkent International Film Festival when he felt his arm “go numb for about eight seconds”.

In a speech during the closing ceremony of the festival, Spacey recalled how he underwent a MRI scan but his tests readings came back “completely normal”.

“It made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us. I experienced something here today that was unexpected, but has made me appreciate what you are all doing here together,” he said in a video shared to the festival’s Instagram.

He explained that he had been visiting the Afrasiyab Museum when he began feeling unwell, saying: “I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with what had just happened and with their advice we went immediately to the medical centre.”

The American Beauty and House Of Cards star said he underwent a “variety of tests” including an MRI at the medical centre which gave him the all clear.

He added: “Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m of course grateful it’s not anything more serious.”

Spacey praised the medical team that helped him and said the experience had made him re-evaluate his life.

He said: “It made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us and how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, that we do what we can for the next generation.”

Actor Kevin Spacey at Southwark Crown Court, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In July, Spacey was found not guilty of nine sex offences on four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Following the ruling, the Hollywood star said: “I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision.

“I am humbled by the outcome today.”