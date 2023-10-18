BBC to broadcast Eurovision finals and semi-finals live as UK returns to compete

The BBC has confirmed that the UK will enter the Eurovision Song Contest next year as the competition heads to Sweden.

Following Loreen’s victory in Liverpool earlier this year with the song Tattoo, the contest will be held at Malmo Arena in May 2024.

At M&S Bank Arena in May, the Swedish singer became the first woman to win Eurovision twice while Sweden equalised Ireland’s record of seven Eurovision wins in total.

United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller performing the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC said on Wednesday that all three live programmes – both semi-finals and the grand final – will be broadcast live on BBC One again.

In addition, the BBC confirmed that the search for the 2024 act and song for the United Kingdom took place over the summer.

It was led by Lee Smithurst, executive producer of BBC Studios, alongside Will Wilkin, commissioning executive at BBC Music.

Global management and music publishing company TaP Music – who selected UK entrants Mae Muller and Sam Ryder – announced in August that it will be parting ways with the BBC.

TaP Music said that it was “so proud” of the UK entrants over its two-year collaboration with the BBC but added that it was “time to pass the baton back”.

📞 Good morning #Eurovision, United Kingdom calling… The BBC's formally confirmed participation in the 2024 Song Contest and all 3 live programmes – both Semi Finals and the Grand Final – will once again be live on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer More ➡️ https://t.co/3C6xDPXRJb pic.twitter.com/JsuFhu3Udf — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 18, 2023

Earlier this year, the BBC said the viewing figures showed the grand final in Liverpool was the most watched since the current format of the contest began in 2004.

An average of 9.9 million UK viewers and a peak of 11 million tuned in to watch London-born singer Muller finish 25th with I Wrote A Song, according to overnight ratings.

Germany was the only nation to finish below the UK, on 18 points.

The UK’s 2024 entrant and other details from the BBC will be announced in due course.

Eurovision’s grand final will be broadcast live on Saturday May 11 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.