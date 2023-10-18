BBC to broadcast Eurovision finals and semi-finals live as UK returns to compete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC to broadcast Eurovision finals and semi-finals live as UK returns to compete

By Press Association
Sweden entrant Loreen, pictured, after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. (Aaron Chown/PA)
The BBC has confirmed that the UK will enter the Eurovision Song Contest next year as the competition heads to Sweden.

Following Loreen’s victory in Liverpool earlier this year with the song Tattoo, the contest will be held at Malmo Arena in May 2024.

At M&S Bank Arena in May, the Swedish singer became the first woman to win Eurovision twice while Sweden equalised Ireland’s record of seven Eurovision wins in total.

Eurovision 2023
United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller performing the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC said on Wednesday that all three live programmes – both semi-finals and the grand final – will be broadcast live on BBC One again.

In addition, the BBC confirmed that the search for the 2024 act and song for the United Kingdom took place over the summer.

It was led by Lee Smithurst, executive producer of BBC Studios, alongside Will Wilkin, commissioning executive at BBC Music.

Global management and music publishing company TaP Music – who selected UK entrants Mae Muller and Sam Ryder – announced in August that it will be parting ways with the BBC.

TaP Music said that it was “so proud” of the UK entrants over its two-year collaboration with the BBC but added that it was “time to pass the baton back”.

Earlier this year, the BBC said the viewing figures showed the grand final in Liverpool was the most watched since the current format of the contest began in 2004.

An average of 9.9 million UK viewers and a peak of 11 million tuned in to watch London-born singer Muller finish 25th with I Wrote A Song, according to overnight ratings.

Germany was the only nation to finish below the UK, on 18 points.

The UK’s 2024 entrant and other details from the BBC will be announced in due course.

Eurovision’s grand final will be broadcast live on Saturday May 11 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.