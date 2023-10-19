Olly Alexander unveils his own Brit Awards-inspired Madame Tussauds figure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olly Alexander unveils his own Brit Awards-inspired Madame Tussauds figure

By Press Association
Olly Alexander has unveiled his Madame Tussauds London figure (Madame Tussauds /PA)
Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has unveiled a figure of himself at Madame Tussauds London which pays homage to his 2021 Brit Awards performance alongside Sir Elton John.

It’s A Sin actor Alexander joins celebrities including Harry Styles and Taylor Swift who have also had their likeness preserved at the London attraction.

The 33-year-old singer and actor, who is also an LGBT rights activist, started working with Madame Tussauds London’s expert artists in September 2022 and members of the public will be able to view the figure from Friday.

Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander at the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds figure at an exclusive event for his nearest and dearest (Madame Tussauds London)

Discussing the unveiling, which was held at an event for 50 of the star’s family and friends, Alexander said: “I had the time of my life meeting my figure at Madame Tussauds London.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling to be immortalised in this way amongst so many incredible people.

“Getting to unveil myself with my closest friends and family was truly an extraordinary experience, I’ll never forget this moment!”

Alexander’s mother, Vicki Yates, said: “There have been many ‘wow’ moments in Olly’s life but this is really special.

“Having a figure at Madame Tussauds London is symbolic, it means so much to Olly, its proof you’ve really landed.

“To me, the figure itself is breathtaking. The artists have caught his spirit, his soul. It’s so powerful, just like him.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, added: “Olly’s superpower is his authenticity. Everything he does, whether his music, acting or activism, is all about upholding LGBTQI+ stories and through his vulnerability gives his fans the courage to be their true authentic selves.

“It has been wonderful to see how excited fans are to meet the finished figure ever since we announced him – and we’re honoured to be able to celebrate Olly and everything he stands for in the attraction.”

Bow Plant, senior performance manager at Madame Tussauds London, said that working with Olly had been “a dream”, adding: “From the moment we met him he’s been fully invested in the process.

“We’ve really seen what he’s known for – his enthusiasm, kindness and creativity – shone through and it was important for us to capture that boundless energy and spirit in his figure.”

Olly Alexander unveils his first ever Madame Tussauds London figure (Madame Tussauds London)

For the figure, Alexander donated the original outfit from his 2021 Brit Awards performance, created by designer Harris Reed.

The black crystalised lace crop top and flare co-ord is accessorised with creeper platform shoes, drop earrings and silver chunky rings.

The look is completed with a star that has been shaved into the figure’s red hair and Alexander’s tattoos, which have been handpainted by artists at Madame Tussauds London.

This year Alexander’s band Years & Years has scooped a Brit Billion award for surpassing one billion streams and they have also played at a number of festivals including Mighty Hoopla 2023.