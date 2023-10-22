Mick Jagger wears a fake moustache and dresses as a nun in SNL skits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mick Jagger wears a fake moustache and dresses as a nun in SNL skits

By Press Association
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones (Suzan Moore/PA)
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Mick Jagger wore a fake moustache as he appeared in a comic sketch on US TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The Rolling Stones frontman, 80, also put on a nun costume in another skit as he appeared on the NBC comedy show on Saturday.

Other big names on the night, including The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal and singer Lady Gaga, joined Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny as he hosted the long-running NBC programme.

APTOPIX The Rolling Stones “Hackney Diamonds” Celebration
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a celebration for the release of their new album Hackney Diamonds on Thursday in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sir Mick made a surprise entry during a spoof of Telenovelas, a form of soap operas in Latin America which are known for their outlandish plots, as dramatic music played.

Calling for respect, he comically hit SNL comedian Marcello Hernandez and Bad Bunny as well as manically laughing during the sketch.

Elsewhere, the rock star made another appearance as a man pretending to be a nun called Sister Kevin before admitting being part of a deception.

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Lady Gaga features on the new album from The Rolling Stones (Ian West/PA)

Sir Mick – along with the other members of The Rolling Stones – had launched their new album, Hackney Diamonds, alongside other celebrities at Racket NYC on Thursday.

They celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a gig at the Manhattan venue.

Lady Gaga, dressed in a maroon sequined pantsuit, also made an appearance to do a duet with Sir Mick for the new song Sweet Sounds Of Heaven, which also features Stevie Wonder on the new record.